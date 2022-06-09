Dimethyl Carbonate Market Size Worth USD 954.1 Mn by 2032 at 5.8% CAGR - Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dimethyl carbonate market is projected to expand at a 5.8% CAGR over the assessment period, reaching US$ 954.1 Mn by 2032. Increasing demand for battery materials owing to rising electric vehicle sales is expected to remain a key growth driver for sales of dimethyl carbonate.



Dimethyl carbonate is one of the key organic solvents and a chemical intermediate used in downstream applications. In addition to the conventional applications of dimethyl carbonate such as polycarbonate production, adhesives, sealants, coatings, etc. lithium battery electrolyte segment is gaining traction in the market. The battery electrolyte segment is expected to witness a significant growth owing to increasing applications.

Industrial grade methyl carbonate is relatively a less pure grade of DMC and is mainly used in traditional downstream applications and for the manufacturing of polycarbonates, whereas battery grades are comparatively of high purity and are used in lithium batteries electrolyte. An increase in the preference for green or renewable chemicals is expected to boost sales of methylating agent in the forthcoming years, thereby augmenting the growth in the market.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5438

“Growing demand for polycarbonate for the production of safety helmets, bulletproof glass, roofing and glazing, and others are expected to propel the consumption of dimethyl carbonate over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

More than 50% of dimethyl carbonate to be consumed for the production of polycarbonate throughout the forecast period.

The battery-grade segment is anticipated to witness a growth at a 6.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

The U.S. will hold 89% of the North America dimethyl carbonate market share through 2032.

Sales of dimethyl carbonate in China will increase by 6.4% year-over-year.

The South Asia and Pacific dimethyl carbonate market will offer an incremental dollar opportunity of US$ 71.6 Mn.





Get Customization on This Report for Specific Country@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5438

Competitive Landscape

Ube Industries Ltd., Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Kowa Company Ltd., Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd., Haike Chemical Group, Zhejiang Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical Co., Ltd., Qingdao Aspirit Chemical Co., Ltd., Kindun Chemical Co., Limited, Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., Aceto Corporation, Connect Chemicals, Silver Fern Chemicals, Balaji Amines, are some of the leading manufacturers of dimethyl carbonate.

More Insights into the Dimethyl carbonate Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global dimethyl carbonate market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on grade, application, end-use, and region.

Dimethyl Carbonate Market Segmentation

By Grade:

Industry Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Battery Grade





By Application:

Polycarbonate Synthesis

Battery Electrolyte

Solvents

Reagents

Fuel Additives

Electrolyte

Others





By End Use:

Plastics

Paints & Coating

Pharmaceutical

Battery

Agrochemicals

Adhesives & Sealants

Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5438

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product innovation & Diversification

4.3. Marketing and Brand management

4.4. Supply Chain Management

5. Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

Get detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5438

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain

Faux Paints And Coatings Market Size: Faux Paints and Coatings Market analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of Faux Paints and Coatings Market in 2021 was held at US$ 7.2 Bn.

Ethylene Copolymers Market Share: The ethylene copolymers market is anticipated to have a steady CAGR of 4.2% during the period 2022-2032.

Corrosion Inhibitors Market Growth: The corrosion inhibitors market is anticipated to document a CAGR of 4.1% during the period of 2022-2032.

Agricultural Grade Zinc Chemicals Market Forecast: The global agricultural grade zinc chemical market garnered US$ 716 Million in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a Y-o-Y increase of 9.1% to be valued at US$ 760 Million in 2022.

Ethylbenzene Market Growth: The global ethylbenzene market garnered US$ 21.3 Billion in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a Y-o-Y increase of 3.0% to be valued at US$ 21.9 Billion in 2022.

Ethylene Amines Market Overview: The ethylene amines market revenue totaled US$ 1.9 Billion in 2021. The ethylene amines market is expected to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting growth at 4.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Acrylic Acid Market Trends: The acrylic acid market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the period of 2022-2032. The acrylic acid market is anticipated to reach US$ 22.6 Billion in 2032, from US$ 14.6 Billion in 2022.

Barium Carbonate Market Analysis: The global barium carbonate market is currently valued at around US$ 701.2 Mn. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%, reaching US$ 1 ,118.2 Mn by 2032.

Argon Gas Market Value: The argon gas market is projected to total US$ 220 Mn in 2022. With sales growing at a CAGR of 5.4%, the market valuation will reach US$ 372.2 Mn by 2032.

Helium Gas Market Outlook: The global helium gas market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 2.8 Bn in 2022. With demand growing at a 5.1% CAGR, the market size is expected to reach US$ 4.6 Bn by 2032.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dimethyl-carbonate-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs