ProcessBarron Focusing on Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessBarron is proud to announce an updated brand strategy designed to communicate its mission to enable smart, clean, and efficient production. Since 2015, ProcessBarron and SouthernField-EEC have operated as independent companies with common ownership. The companies collaborate as they identify opportunities to improve efficiency and customer experience. The new brand strategy includes updates to the logos, websites, and design standards for ProcessBarron and SouthernField, as well as Environmental Elements (EEC), an electrostatic precipitator manufacturer acquired by SouthernField in 2018.

"Drawing from our extensive experience and product knowledge, the ProcessBarron and SouthernField teams are focused on serving our customers by providing energy-efficient solutions to improve productivity while protecting the environment," said ProcessBarron's Chief Executive Officer Ken Nolen.

ProcessBarron serves industrial customers with expertise in air and materials handling equipment design, manufacturing, installation, field services, and parts. SouthernField specializes in industrial maintenance and air pollution control equipment, parts, and upgrades through its Environmental Elements acquisition. The shared expertise across applications positions the ProcessBarron family of companies as an industry leader with the unique ability to provide comprehensive solutions for the lifecycle of each customer's industrial equipment. Our technical expertise, experience, and thorough analysis provide energy-efficient solutions to our customers, reducing operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

"I am excited to launch our new branding that better reflects our mission and strategic vision for the future of our company and focus on improving the environment," said Ken Buttery, Chief Revenue Officer at ProcessBarron.

ABOUT ProcessBarron

ProcessBarron is an innovative leader in custom-engineered products and expert field services. Since 1981, ProcessBarron has served customers through safety-focused, professional, and technically advanced teams, driving smart, clean, and efficient production. For more information, visit processbarron.com.

ABOUT SouthernField and Environmental Elements

SouthernField and Environmental Elements provide technical field services and air pollution control equipment, parts, and upgrades for industrial manufacturing. They specialize in air pollution control equipment around the world, including electrostatic precipitators (ESPs), baghouses (fabric filter), and dry scrubbers. SouthernField joined the ProcessBarron family in 2015. Environmental Elements joined the ProcessBarron family in 2018.

For more information, visit southernfield.com.

Contact: Marcy Miller

(888) 663-2028

mmiller@processbarron.com

ProcessBarron Focusing on Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.