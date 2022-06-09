Brillient Wins $310 Million Contract to Support U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)

RESTON, Va., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brillient Corporation announced today that it was awarded a $310.6 million contract - its largest to date - to support the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) National Benefits Center (NBC).

The mission of the NBC is to create and support the pre-processing required to assist the 88 Field Offices under the USCIS Field Operations Directorate (FOD). Brillient will support USCIS adjudication of applications and petitions for benefits (N-400), adjustments of status (I485), adoption, asylum, work visas, and other related immigration processes. This environment includes complex requirements and fluctuating workload volumes, which necessitate service oriented and outcome focused operations. Brillient will provide comprehensive records processing and management, data analysis and analytics, and innovative solutions to streamline and improve immigration records operations.



"Brillient is thrilled and proud that USCIS has selected us to support its mission of administering lawful immigration to the United States. As the largest USCIS records operations center, the NBC plays a critical role in adjudicating applications for naturalization, adjustments of status, adoption, asylum, and work visas. This award represents a continuation and expansion of Brillient's long-standing partnership with USCIS and is a testament to the commitment and quality work of our employees," said Jackie Marsteller, Brillient's Senior Vice President and General Manager for Federal Civilian and National Security Programs.

"We are delighted to support the NBC and the critical functions it provides within the immigration and national security ecosystem. This award further expands the enduring partnership Brillient has built with USCIS in furthering the immigration mission," said Sukumar Iyer, Brillient's Founder and CEO.

