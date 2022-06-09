Checkweigher Machine Market to expand at a value CAGR of 2.5% from 2022 to 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide checkweigher machine sales are estimated to reach US$ 602.1 Mn in 2022 according to latest insights by Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at a value CAGR of 2.5% from 2022 to 2032. Increasing demand for checkweigher machines from the food & beverage sector, pharmaceutical industry, personal care product manufacturers, and logistics & packaging industry, besides others is driving market expansion.



Over the next few years, manufacturers spending on research related to advancements in checkweigher machines and implementing automation processes are likely to increase, which is anticipated to aid revenue generation. The food and beverage industry, especially dairy products, flesh foods, agricultural products, ready-to-eat products, and bakery & confectionary items, are driving high demand for checkweigher machines across the world.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By throughput rate, 50 to 150 PPM checkweigher machines are anticipated to witness demand growth at 2.8% CAGR by value during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

The load capacity of the machine may vary on the basis of its end use requirement. Standardized load capacity of end-use segments are 60 kg; however, machines having product load capacity above the given range are also required.

By region, East Asia and South Asia Pacific are anticipated to witness substantial growth in the market. In these regions, sales of checkweigher machines in China, ASEAN countries, and India are expected to increase at a high CAGR in terms of volume.

By load capacity, checkweigher machines ranging from 13 to 60 kg will see demand increasing at 2.4% CAGR through 2032.

“Market expanding on back of upsurge in requisition from end-use industries for better weight checkers and implementation of automation for speeding up production & packaging,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of checkweigher machines include Thermofisher Scientific Inc., Mettler Toledo, Anritsu, Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd., Bizerba, Soc Coop Bilanciai Campogalliano, OCS-WIPOTEC, Packital S.R.L., and NEMESIS

To gain a competitive advantage in the industry, key manufacturers are developing innovative checkweigher machine systems. Market players are also investing substantially in expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to expand their global footprint.

For instance:

In May 2021, a leader in the design and manufacture of inspection equipment for food and pharmaceutical industries, ‘Check & Detect’ specialists, LOMA SYSTEMS®, launched its new groundbreaking CW3 RUN-WET® Combo and CW3 RUN-WET® checkweigher systems.

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global checkweigher machine market that contains an industry analysis of 2017–2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, throughput rate, load capacity, end use, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

