Specialized Education Services, Inc. Names Rachael Chatel 2022 Teacher of the Year

PHILADELPHIA, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, is a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting, today announced Rachael Chatel as its 2022 Teacher of the Year. SESI’s inaugural Teacher of the Year (TOY) program honors educators who exemplify high-quality, evidence-based instruction and the importance of equitable education for all SESI students.



“We created this program to celebrate the phenomenal educators in schools and classrooms across our organization,” said Jeff Cohen, CEO of FullBloom. “We are thrilled to recognize Rachael as our first Teacher of the Year. At the High Road School of Hartford, she’s gone above and beyond for her students and worked to engage families in meaningful ways to support each child’s development.”

Employed with the High Road School of Hartford since 2020, Chatel works diligently to support her students’ IEP goals. She collaborates with her fellow teachers, families, and district partners to ensure students are receiving the supports they need to succeed in and out of the classroom. Chatel said her philosophy – that a student is not ready to learn until they feel safe and included – stems from her own personal experiences as well as her background in psychology.

“It is an incredible honor being named SESI’s Teacher of the Year,” said Chatel. “I love to be creative, to use technology, and to personalize whatever I can so that all my students feel they are valued and included. Teaching is my life’s passion and this award helps me recognize just how my work is appreciated by my colleagues at the High Road School of Hartford and Specialized Education Services, Inc.”

Chatel recently co-developed an app for her students called Fun Banking, designed to provide them with a realistic experience of managing money and a checking account. According to Chatel, students enjoy knowing their balance, how they earn/spend their money, and that they don’t have to wait to ask staff to check their accounts; it gives them full independence.

With more than 2,800 educators, SESI is one of the largest employers of teachers nationwide. Chatel was selected as TOY by a SESI leadership panel, and Aatiqah Ali of Excel Middle Years Academy and Pete Storniolo of Sierra School of San Diego were named divisional winners.

SESI implemented TOY to further create an effective professional learning community. The program’s goals include enhancing the importance of teachers and the teaching profession, promoting the value of quality education and teaching for the future, and recognizing and honoring educators who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and excellence in teaching.



High Road School of Hartford: High School is a state-approved privatized special education day school for students ages 15-21 with social, emotional, and behavioral challenges. The program is designed to focus on personalized academic and behavioral goals within a supportive and structured environment.

To learn more about SESI’s Teacher of the Year program and see the full list of regional and campus winners, visit: https://sesischools.com/teacher-of-the-year/.

