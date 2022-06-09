New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pond Liners Market by Raw Material ; By Application ; By End User and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191796/?utm_source=GNW

Pond liners are manufactured using various polymers including high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM). Pond liners help to minimize seepage loss. Pond liners are the economical and effective method of storing water and improves water availability over a longer period of time. Pond liners are ideal for water and waste management as they offer corrosion-resistant and long-lasting properties. Pond liners are utilized in various end-user industries such as floating baffles, potable water, and oil and spill containment.



Global Pond Liners Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 9.22% in 2030.

Global Pond Liners Market to surpass USD 3.57 billion by 2030 from USD 1.48 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 9.22% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The market is estimated to proliferate owing to the increasing utilization of pond liners in salt farming, water and waste management, mining, and coal ash containment. Furthermore, the increasing application of geomembranes is driving the demand for pond liners. The growing utility of pond liners for containment, collection, and the conveyance of drinking water is expected to propel the market in near future.



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Pond Liners market is segmented by Raw Material into Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyester, Polyurea, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Polyethylene, and Butyl Rubber. The Polyvinyl Chloride segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. Polyvinyl Chloride is cost-efficient, easily available, waterproof, and offers resistance against punctures, scratch, and industrial chemicals. Also, they are widely utilized in the linings of tunnels owing to their strength and long-lasting properties.



Oil Spill Containment segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Pond Liners market is divided by end-user into potable water, floating baffles, oil spill containment, and others. Oil Spill Containment segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years owing to the bolstering mining industry activities. Oil and other toxic greasy compounds result in contamination of water bodies which is likely to contribute to the growth of the segment.



Rising Need for Water Conservation

With the Rampant rise in water conservation activities, the demand for pond liners is projected to surge in the coming years. The problem of water conservation has increased in recent years due to the rapid rise in population which has reduced or limited the amount of water for human consumption. Pond liners are an effective method to conserve water and in providing water for the agriculture, gardens, parks, and wildlife who depend on water to breed and survive during periods of low rainfall or drought conditions.



Rise in the Construction of Artificial Ponds or Lakes

Increasing population along with the rising disposable income has led to the upsurge in the construction of artificial ponds or lakes across commercial and residential sites. This in turn is estimated to fuel the demand for pond liners. Since pond liners help in checking soil erosion and water wastage, they are extensively used in artificial water constructions.



Easy Availability of Substitute Products

Increasing accessibility of substitute products including geosynthetic clay liner in landfills and lining systems is likely to hamper the market growth in the coming years. Besides, the increasing application of bituminous membrane in waterproofing and landfill is anticipated to impede the growth of the market.



AGRU



Global Pond Liners Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global Pond Liners Market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2020. North America will continue to dominate the global Pond Liners market owing to growing residentials along with the demand for water treatment systems which in turn drive the pond liners market in the region. Additionally, the rising salinity of water in the region is increasing the adoption of the Wastewater treatment process which may drive the market growth.



Global Pond Liners Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

