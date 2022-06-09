New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paints and Coatings Market by Resin ; By Technology ; By Application and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191794/?utm_source=GNW

Paints basically enhance the beauty of the object whereas coatings offer both decoration and protection. Paint consists of pigments, additives, solvent, and binder. They can be in solid, liquid, and gaseous forms. They are applied on walls, metal surfaces, equipment, and others by various application techniques including brushes, scrapers, paint rollers, blades, other instruments, or body parts such as fingers and thumbs. Paints and coatings are primarily used in automotive, construction, architectural, and wood industries.



Global Paints and Coatings Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.22% in 2030.

Global Paints and Coatings Market to surpass USD 264.05 billion by 2030 from USD 158.47 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.22% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2021-30. The demand for paints and coatings is expected to accelerate due to its properties such as wettability, adhesion, and corrosion resistance. Additionally, the advancements in automobiles and chemical industries have aided the growth of the global market. Paint and coatings are extensively used in the aerospace industry.



In April 2020, Akzo Nobel N.V purchased a Mauritius-based paint and coating manufacturer, Mauvilac Industries Limited to strengthen its position and increase its market share.



In December 2018, PPG Industries Inc. announced to acquire the global coatings manufacturer Whitford Worldwide Corporation to expand its product portfolio.



Acrylic segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Paints and Coatings Market is segmented by Resin into Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester, and others. Acrylic segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed owing to its growing application in architectural paints and industrial coating. For the manufacturing of coats and varnishes, acrylic resins are widely used. They possess excellent stabilization and weathering properties which is making them suitable for usage in paints and coatings



Waterborne segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Paints and Coatings market is bifurcated by Technology into Waterborne, Solvent-borne, Powder, and others. The waterborne segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Due to their low toxicity and flammability waterborne paints and coatings are primarily used in the architectural sector



Architectural segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Paints and Coatings market is also segmented by application into Architectural and industrial segment. The architectural segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Paints and coatings are mostly used for the decoration of residential or non-residential buildings to protect against harmful UV rays and corrosion. Architectural paints and coatings are also used to enhance the interiors including wood flooring, wall paintings, sculptures, and furniture.



With the growing population, the investment in construction projects is increasing which has fueled the demand for Paints and coatings. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are rising the demand for building and infrastructure. Paints and coatings offer aesthetic and protective benefits to these structures.



Mounting demand for automobiles on account of the rapid urbanization coupled with rising disposable income, changing lifestyle is expected to flourish the paints and coatings market. The component of automobiles is coated or painted with resins to protect them from rusting and corrosion. Technological advancements in the sector boosting the market as well. Various manufactures are introducing paints that are eco-friendly and follow the environmental regulations which are anticipated to drive the market.



Fluctuating Price of Raw Materials

The fluctuating price of raw materials is projected to hamper the market growth of paints & coatings. major key raw materials used in the manufacturing of paints & coatings are Oil derivatives and titanium dioxide. The prices fluctuate because of the gap in supply and demand of titanium dioxide.



PPG Industries



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, and SWOT Analysis



Akzo Nobel NV

Asian Paints Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Berger Paints India Ltd.

Diamond Vogel Paints

Dow Inc.

Hempel A/S

Jotun A/S

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

KCC Corporation

Other Prominent Players



Global Paints and Coatings market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Global Paints and Coatings markets market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the year 2018. Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the global tinplate market due to its and rising demand from industrial applications and improving economic growth. Mounting construction activities and automotive in this region is fueling the demand for paints and coatings. Additionally, the easy accessibility of raw materials and less harsh laws regarding VOC emission accelerated the market in this region.



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

