Paints Packaging Market By Product Type ; By Material ; By Application and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

Paint generally consists of four ingredients including pigments, additives, binders, and solvents. The main function of pigment is to provide color and hide. Additives provide extra additional performance properties. Binder is used to holding the pigments together to form a dry film on the surface. Solvents allow the paint to get from the can to the surfaces. There are various types of paints such as varnishes, solvent-based paints, enamels, latex paints which are required by the industries. Paints and packaging are primarily used in the automotive, construction, architectural, and wood industries.



Global Paints Packaging market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 4.03% in 2030.

Global Paints Packaging market to surpass USD 34.04 billion by 2030 from USD 22.92 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.03% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2021-30. The demand for paints packaging is expected to accelerate due to the growing demand for paints. Furthermore, increasing demand from packaging manufacturers to fulfill the consumer demands is estimated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Packaging has wide applications in product shipment, product storage, and product handling.



Cans segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Paints Packaging market is segmented by Product Type into bag-in-box, pouches, liquid cartons, paperboard containers, pet bottles, cans, and others. Cans segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed owing to its growing application in paints packaging. Mounting consumption of aerosol and aluminum cans is increasing the demand for paints and packaging market. Cans are preferred for packaging due to their lightweight.



Metal segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Paints Packaging market is bifurcated by Material into Metals, Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and others. The metals segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Metals are recyclable and reusable due to which they are more popular.



Professional segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Paints Packaging market is bifurcated by Application into Professional and Consumer. The professional segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period owing to the growing construction industry and therefore mounting demand for paints.



With the growing population, the investment in the construction project is increasing which has fueled the demand for Paints and packaging. Rapid urbanization and industrialization coupled with the increase in living standards of consumers have resulted in the rise in construction and housing activities which is anticipated to boost the global paints and packaging market.



Growing Innovation in Paint Packaging

With the changing consumer preference for innovative packaging, the demand for paint and packaging is expected to boost in the forecast period.to meet the consumer requirement the vendors are providing advance, customized, and innovative packaging products so that they can expand their market presence. Various types of paints are available in the market which possesses properties like resistance to tear and puncture, reusability, and convenience to use which may grow the global paint and packaging market.



Health Issues

Paints are harmful to health as they can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat. Additionally, it causes long-term harm to some systems of the body such as the liver, kidneys, and nervous system when exposed to high concentrations of VOCs. Such factors can hinder the market growth in the coming years.



Global Paints and Packaging market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.



Global Paints and Packaging markets market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the year 2020. Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the global paints packaging market due to rising paints and coatings manufacturers in this region. besides increasing population coupled with a high spending power of consumers is expected to boom the global paints packaging market. Rapid industrialization and urbanization with growing construction activities in this region are projected to drive the market.



