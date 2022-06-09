Pacejet Kicks Off Smart Shipper 2022 Virtual Roundtable Roadshow June 14 with Chicago Regional Event

SHELTON, Conn., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacejet, an enterprise multi-carrier shipping software connecting businesses to all aspects of their shipping ecosystem, will host Smart Shipper 2022 Virtual Roundtable Roadshow Series on June 14 at 12 p.m. CDT, focusing on the Chicago regional market. The first entry in the roadshow series will explore the shipping landscape of Chicago, identifying the intersections where shipping and shipping technology meet to provide retailers with advantages in today’s supply chain industry.



Attendees will discover ways shippers in and around Chicago are leveraging technology to promote scalable growth, as well as how integrations into systems such as ERP, WMS, EDI and e-commerce platforms are facilitating this development. The webinar will also reveal ways technology advances these shippers with the abilities to source reliably and consistently and get fair market rates on every shipment.

“So much of today’s supply chain functions are still done manually; on spreadsheets, in email and beyond,” said Ron Lee, chief product and technology officer, Pacejet. “To grow and expand in today’s shipping environment, technology is vital. This roundtable is an opportunity for local shippers to come together and connect with others in their community to learn and share ways supply chain technology has met them in their supply chain journeys and helped overcome shipping disruptions.”

Lee will lead the discussion, with guest speakers including Ruth Rosenstock, partner engagement manager, RF-SMART; Sean McCarthy, director of UPS Ready, UPS; and Amanda Armendariz, editor, PARCEL Industry. Attendees will get real-world anecdotes from the panel, shipping expert market analyses and explore the methods successful retailers and shippers utilize.

“We want to explore what shippers are doing to mitigate challenges from the myriad of disruptions that continue to hit our industry,” said Armendariz. “Our panel will give guests insights on how to handle upcoming peak seasons and what the biggest challenges facing our industry are, as well as how technical solutions can help meet these shippers to solve their problems.”

The June 14 event is the initial entry in the roadshow series. Subsequent webinar entries will explore the shipping environments for the Los Angeles market and the New York/New Jersey markets. Dates for upcoming events will be announced at a later date, but registration is open now.

