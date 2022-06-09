TED Partners With Wurl to Launch Its First Free, Ad Supported TV Channel Dedicated to Ideas Worth Spreading

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wurl, the world leader in powering streaming TV, today announced its agreement with TED, a nonprofit dedicated to discovering and spreading ideas that spark imagination, embrace possibility, and catalyze impact, to power the launch of the TED channel, the company’s first-ever Free Ad Supported TV (FAST) channel. The Wurl-powered FAST channel will distribute and monetize select programming from an extensive library of original content designed to make great ideas accessible and spark conversations world wide.



The TED channel will offer viewers a premium viewing experience, featuring TED's highly acclaimed library of 4,000+ TED Talks and TED-Ed animations. TED's short, influential videos from thought leaders expounding on technology, entertainment, business, creativity, education, and other disciplines will be curated and programmed as a 24/7 linear FAST channel, available through connected television. The channel's programming will include TED's most celebrated talks, award-winning TED-Ed videos, short films, TED originals, and highlights from TED's conferences. Upcoming programming includes TED Talks such as The Power Of Vulnerability (Brené Brown), The Difference Between Winning And Succeeding (John Wooden), and How Dolly Parton Led Me To An Epiphany (Jad Abumrad). Viewers can also enjoy the very latest from TED2022, for example, A Future Worth Getting Excited About (Elon Musk) and The Breakthrough Science of mRNA Medicine (Melissa J. Moore).

“TED represents groundbreaking ideas, presented in an iconic, minimalist format that maximizes attention and impact for all of us as viewers,” said Craig Heiting, Wurl’s head of strategic business development. “Having the opportunity to bring TED’s unique library of content into the world of FAST TV is not only an honor, but a task we will engage with extreme precision to maximize reach and impact for TED.”

TED will leverage the full suite of Wurl services, including Global FAST Pass for worldwide distribution, AdPool™ for maximized monetization of ad Inventory, Wurl Perform™ for viewer acquisition and retention, and Global Data Services for optimal data insights.

"Streaming TV gives TED another powerful digital tool to support our mission of bringing great ideas to viewers everywhere," said Alan Seiffert, Head of Global Business Development at TED. "With Wurl's reach of over 300 million connected TVs worldwide, and with their innovative and advanced technologies, they are an excellent partner for us to spread ideas in the FAST TV space."

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily , available on all podcast platforms.

TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com , where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx , which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; The Audacious Project , which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TED Translators, which crowdsources the subtitling of TED Talks so that big ideas can spread across languages and borders; and the educational initiative TED-Ed . TED also offers TED@Work , a program that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Steven Johnson, WorkLife with Adam Grant , Am I Normal? with Mona Chalabi and How to Be a Better Human .

About Wurl

Wurl, the world leader in powering streaming TV, interconnects over 1200 streaming channels from the world’s top content companies with the leading streaming distribution services in over 50 countries. The Wurl Network platform helps leading studios such as A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Bloomberg, BBC Studios, CNNi, Reuters and Sony Studios, deliver programming to the biggest streaming platforms, including Amazon IMDb TV, LG, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Rakuten, and VIZIO, while maximizing monetization. Reaching over 300 million connected TVs around the globe, Wurl makes it effortless for content companies to build and track global distribution for branded linear channels, live events, and on-demand programming to manage and monetize their ad inventory. The company also recently announced its new performance marketing service, Wurl Perform, which is designed to reduce churn, acquire new viewers and increase return on ad spend. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

