Tech Leaders: NEXCF, RBLX AUVI, AIMLF; Visionary CEOs Advancing Next Wave of Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Opportunities in Metaverse, HealthTech Wearables, and Clean Air Technologies

NEW YORK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) Applied UV (NASDAQ: AUVI), and AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML). Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “On-Ramp to Metaverse & Web 3.0 for $5.5 Trillion E-Commerce Market”

NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently shared with investors how NEXCF is emerging as a key player in the $5.5 trillion global e-commerce market transition to web 3.0 and the metaverse. NEXCF Augmented Reality solutions enable to view products in lifelike 3D, in their own living room. This AR shopping experience bridges the gap between the physical world, and what was once a flat 2D online e-commerce experience. NEXCFs AR shopping experience is a ‘game changer’ for the 5.5 trillion global e-commerce industry (source: Statisa 2022).

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/06/next-super-stock-nextech-ar-otc-nexcf-cse-ntar-on-ramp-to-metaverse-web-3-0-for-5-trillion-e-commerce-market/

NEXCF AR solutions create billions of dollars in potential profitability and cost cost-savings for e-commerce leaders by driving +93% increases in click through rate, and -40% reductions in product returns. This value creation and ROI is driving growing demand and industry adoption of NEXCF AR solutions. Nearly 2 billion of the world’s population now shops online. Most importantly, over 72% of e-commerce is now done by mobile phone - a native platform for Augemented Reality apps like NEXCF. Global blue chip brands utilizing NexTech AR, include: Ford Mach EV, Kohls, CB2, Crate & Barrel, Pier 1, and Segway.

“NexTech’s AR solutions are rapidly becoming a ‘must-have’ for e-commerce leaders to succeed in today’s hyper-competitive market, where even marginal improvements in metrics like click-though and return-rates can mean the difference of billions of dollars to a company’s bottom line…We’re at an inflection point now, where industry demand and adoption for NexTech’s AR is accelerating and going mainstream. As E-Commerce shifts to Web 3.0 and the Metaverse, the demand for AR/3D product models becomes essential. NexTech is emerging as the ‘on ramp’ to the Metaverse and Web 3.0 for the $5.5 trillion e-commerce industry. With over 200 million product SKU’s in e-commerce worldwide - NexTech has a potential revenue pipeline worth billions of dollars in coming years.”

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/06/next-super-stock-nextech-ar-otc-nexcf-cse-ntar-on-ramp-to-metaverse-web-3-0-for-5-trillion-e-commerce-market/

June 3 - NEXCF announces Spin Out of ARitize Maps, Metaverse mapping platform into separate public company, creating “pure play” for investors seeking metaverse assets, and unleashing value for NEXCF shareholders.

Watch VIDEO Discussion on ARitze Maps Spinout and Demo:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/06/09/next-super-stock-nextech-ar-otc-nexcf-cse-ntar-spinning-out-ar-metaverse-maps-unleashing-shareholder-value-6-8-22-livestream/

June 9 - NEXCF launches major upgrade to its metaverse mapping platform. The upgrade includes attendee ticket sales and registration options available to clients using the Map D platform. The Company is also testing a new breakthrough in scaling the creation of spatial maps for events, and especially augmented reality (AR) wayfinding by using Map D technology for its ARitize Maps product. "Map D has been able to sell millions of dollars in exhibitor booth space and register attendees for thousands of events for many years," said Jeremy Minnick, Lead Developer for Map D. "This major platform upgrade for the first time allows us to provide a complete event management solution including tools that event managers can use to capture every opportunity for revenue and truly manage all aspects of an event within a single platform."

Applied UV (NASDAQ: AUVI) CEO John Andrews: ”Best In Class For Air Purification”

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, is expanding global distribution with distributor, M/S Novatek Pakistan being awarded as the sole source provider of Airocide air purification systems for government hospitals via a government tender for the KPK Province in Pakistan. AUVI CEO John Andrews commented: “Improving the quality of indoor air in all public indoor places, specifically government hospitals, protecting the facilities, staff and the patients who frequent them from dangerous pathogens is at the center of efforts by governments globally. With the implementation of these government guidelines and standards for business to use to improve indoor air quality beginning, our air purification solutions are the best-in-class tools to use as the world’s economy begins to re-open, post pandemic.”

Applied UV. (NASDAQ: AUVI) News:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/06/09/applied-uv-nasdaq-auvi-announces-international-dealer/

AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) Chairman, Tim Daniels: “AI/ML Holds Key Patents for Multi-Billion Dollar Healthcare Wearables Market”

AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently updated investors on growth initiatives at AIMLF’s portfolio of digital health businesses including HealthGauge, a wearable personal health monitoring & management system, using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Tech2Heal a European mental health app innovator.

Of significant interest for investors is AIMLF’s landmark patent position for wearable health monitors - which could position AIMLF to collect licensing fees and royalties on the $13.8 Billion global Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices (projected to reach $37.4 Billion by 2028. Source: Verified Market Research.) AIMLF is now starting to license its technologies to health wearables companies, and collecting royalties. With typical royalties of 2% of gross sales, AIMLF could potentially generate significant recurring revenues from companies infringing on its broad patent position in the nearly $14 billion health wearables market.

AIMLF’s Health Gauge subsidiary, has recently been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (US Patent No. 11183303), titled "Wearable Health Monitors and Methods of Monitoring Health". The Patent covers Cardiovascular monitoring, Predictive health analysis, Behavioral analysis and 64 other claims, including use of multiple configurations of wearable health monitors, in conjunction with methods of analyzing bio-signals and monitoring health metrics (via Health Gauge's AI-driven software) for the purpose of assisting the user in achieving their personal health and wellness objectives.

AIMLF is reporting advancing growth at its portfolio company Tech2Heal, a European mental health app innovator. Tech2Heal is positioned for explosive revenue growth as European healthcare mandates now provide about 2,500 Euro per patient annually for mental wellness. Tech2Heal has just signed with a French multinational manufacturer, to provide mental wellness support to their 170,000 employees globally, and additional Enterprise contracts are in the pipeline. Tim Daniels also updated investors on AIML’s growing pipeline of M&A opportunities in the HealthTech space, which could have a positive impact on maximizing shareholder value in coming months.

Watch AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/05/31/next-super-stock-ai-ml-billion-dollar-patent/

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) CEO David Baszucki: ”Immersive Advertising is Enormous Opportunity”

“...We've historically started with younger players. And now we see growth in two areas: One is the existing Roblox player base is growing up with us. So that is a retention opportunity to bring them with us. But we also bring other people in. Squid games, the concerts, both examples of events that we believe most likely reached some new audience. In the case of Squid Games looking for -- and that's singular Squid Game, people looking for a place to experience that brands side-by-side the awesome show. And so they came to Roblox where they could see that. So, I do believe those things add to the retained people that come into our platform and stick with us and bringing new older players to a platform...Advertising is an enormous opportunity, and at the same time our vision for advertising is immersive, it's native, it's around high-quality experiences and over time, we'll be working on rolling out. But the standards around this, how this is supported globally and we do think there's an interesting and big future and at the same time, a very high-quality branded advertising type future…”

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2021/11/10/roblox-corporation-nyse-rblx-q3-earnings-highlights/

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com . Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: https://tinyurl.com/2x4eznd5

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7