Vegetable-based Inks Market Gain a Valuation of Over US$ 14 Billion by 2031, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vegetable-based inks market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, 2022-2031, as per a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The study enlightens readers on many factors including the recent developments in the vegetable-based inks market.



Leading players are utilizing water-based technology as a sustainable technology in order to produce vegetable-based inks owing to the ability of this technology to assist in decreasing the environmental impact of flexible packaging and carbon footprints. Moreover, this technology is being increasingly used in comparison with other technologies as it offers advanced plant safety and considerably lower environmental impact.

When water-based inks are utilized in an ink jet printer, they provide a higher definition image. Moreover, water-based inks offer improved image quality in terms of chromatic contrast, clarity of colors, and definition. In addition, the technology guarantees an improved alignment between the production phase and design phase. These advantages of water-based inks are likely to result into revenue-generation opportunities in the global vegetable-based inks market during the forecast period.

Vegetable-based Inks Market: Key Findings

Soy-based ink is being increasing adopted in place of petroleum-based ink around the world owing to increasing understanding on the former’s environment-friendly nature. Moreover, soy-based inks are being utilized to manufacture more vibrant and brighter colors. Hence, rise in the demand for soy-based ink products is prognosticated to impact positively on the future market demand for vegetable-based inks.

Enterprises operating in the packaging industry are focusing on minimizing the environmental impact of packaging activities. As a result, they are seen increasing the use of sustainable packaging materials such as printing inks. Moreover, there has been a surge in the use of suitable materials in food packaging inks that have indirect and direct contact with the food, as the use of resins, solvents, pigments, additives, and other chemicals can lead to adverse impact on the safety of the food, notes a TMR report on the global vegetable-based inks market.

Companies operating in the global vegetable-based inks market are focusing on R&Ds in order to develop environment-friendly products. Moreover, several enterprises in the market for vegetable-based inks are concentrating on the expansion of their businesses using different strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches. Leading players in the vegetable-based inks market are concentrating on varied key applications including commercial printing and label and packaging in order to maintain their revenue streams post the COVID-19 pandemic.



Vegetable-based Inks Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in environmental awareness in the global food & beverages industry is working as a largest revenue generator in the vegetable-based inks market

Rising use of vegetable-based inks in label and packaging applications is bolstering the global market

Vegetable-based Inks Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is fastest growing market for the vegetable-based inks and the region accounted for 43% share of the total market in 2021. The regional market growth is ascribed to a rise in the use of vegetable-based inks in varied end-use industries including the healthcare, food & beverages, publication, and textile industries.

The vegetable-based inks market is prognosticated to gain sizable sales opportunities in the upcoming years owing to the presence of large consumer base in the region

Vegetable-based Inks Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

The Dow Chemical Company

Sun Chemical

Kao Advanced Printing Solutions

Inks Kingwood Professional

INX International Ink Co

Toyo Ink LLC

Gans Ink

Huber Group

Synthotex Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Earth Inks Group

Flint Group

Universal Color Corporation

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

Wikoff Color Corporation

Kwang Myung INK CO.,Ltd



Vegetable-based Inks Market Segmentation

Product

Tung-based

Linseed-based

Castor-based

Canola-based

Safflower-based

Soy-based

Corn Oil-based

Others

Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-curable

Others

Printing Method

Lithography Printing

Flexographic Printing

Offset Printing

Screen Printing

Digital Printing

Others

Printing Substrate

Paper

Plastic

Glass

Aluminum

Cotton

Wood

Silk

Others

Application

Label and Packaging

Commercial Printing

Leather and Textile Printing

Capsule and Tablet Printing

Medical Device Printing

Optical Printing

Others



End-use

Food and Beverages

Health Care

Personal Care

Textile

Leather

Publication

Optical

Others

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



