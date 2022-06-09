Noridian Healthcare Solutions Primed for Continued Innovation and Growth

FARGO, N.D., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing administrative solutions for federal, state and commercial health coverage, announces the release of the 2021 Annual Report. The yearly statement highlights Noridian’s culture-transforming leadership development program that focuses on amplifying ingenuity and creating optimizations to enable access to care, eliminate barriers and elevate people.



The report showcases the philosophy that revolutionary ideas and improvements can be found everywhere, leading to greater engagement with employees and higher retention rates. Jon Bogenreif, Noridian CEO, shares, “Innovation often means designing our work to be a little better today than it was yesterday. When we multiply those seemingly small changes, they can potentially result in millions of dollars of savings and open doors to provide better service for our customers.”

To set Noridian up for continued growth, one of the heaviest lifts in 2021 was the Business Process Modernization (BPM) transformation. To Noridian, BPM means constant, widespread innovation to reimagine workflows, which in turn create efficiencies and cost savings. BPM has grown from a single business unit’s project to the company’s operating foundation. The annual report thoroughly explains BPM as it pertains to Noridian’s growth and highlights the employee engagement it fosters.

Noridian used its unmatched knowledge in 2021 to improve rural health care systems for both providers and patients. Since 2010, more than 135 rural hospitals have closed, and that number continues to rise. To alleviate the burden that some of these health care systems experience, Noridian has implemented a proactive support method to streamline the provider education process, provide technical assistance for claims, and offer free, user-friendly software for claims submissions. Additionally, though not a common practice, Noridian issued advanced payments to help sustain and keep providers' doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the company’s founding in 1966, Noridian has been laying the groundwork for future growth as they look to expand into additional government programs and commercial health plans. Innovation, an authentic, people-first culture, and having engaged and inspired employees are the building blocks of growth and success.

The 2021 Annual Report can be found on the Noridian website.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and commercial health coverage through a full suite of back-office administrative services, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider network management. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com.

Media Contact

Chelsey Knutson, Marketing Manager

701-715-9067

chelsey.knutson@noridian.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1137ba5-8dae-4df7-8242-ca49ef2f58c4