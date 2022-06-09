The Global Railway Fleet Management Market is expected to grow by $ 3310.39 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.66% during the forecast period

New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Railway Fleet Management Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284017/?utm_source=GNW

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the railway fleet management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the adoption of wireless technology in the railway industry, the growing need for operational competency, and investments in new railway projects.

The railway fleet management market analysis includes the communication technology segment and geographic landscape.



The railway fleet management market is segmented as below:

By Communication Technology

• GNSS

• Cellular System



By Geographic

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing adoption of cloud computing for streamlining fleet management operations as one of the prime reasons driving the railway fleet management market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of IoT and data analytics in railway transport and climate change and the resulting need for sustainable, clean, and high-speed transport will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the railway fleet management market covers the following areas:

• Railway fleet management market sizing

• Railway fleet management market forecast

• Railway fleet management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading railway fleet management market vendors that include AT and T Inc., Bourque Logistics, CLX Logistics LLC, CRX SOFTWARE, GeoMetrix Rail Logistics Inc., Geotab Inc., GMV Innovating Solutions SL, HaslerRail AG, KLS Logistics Services Inc., Masternaut Ltd., Nomad Technologies Holdings Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., Railcar Tracking Co., Railnova SA, Ricardo Plc, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., VTG Aktiengesellschaft, and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. Also, the railway fleet management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

