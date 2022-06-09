The Global Maize Oil Market is expected to grow by $ 1.88 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period

New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Maize Oil Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284012/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the maize oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the application of maize oil in cosmetics and personal care products, rising health awareness among consumers, and increasing options of distribution channels.

The maize oil market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The maize oil market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Edible

• Non-edible



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of biofuel production as one of the prime reasons driving the maize oil market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for organic food and increasing use of maize oil to make bioplastic will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the maize oil market covers the following areas:

• Maize oil market sizing

• Maize oil market forecast

• Maize oil market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading maize oil market vendors that include Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co., ACH Food Companies Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashwin Vanaspati Industries Pvt. Ltd., Associated British Foods plc, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Elburg Global, Grainotch Industries Ltd., Greenfield Global Inc., Gulab Oils, Gustav Heess Oleochemical Products GmbH, MDECA, MWC Oil, NutriAsia Inc., Saporito Foods Inc., SBH Group, Shree Uday Oil and Foods Industries, The Savola Group, and United Wisconsin Grain Producers LLC. Also, the maize oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

