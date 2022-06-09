Appspace Helps Modernize the Workplace Experience with Google Through Strengthened Partnership

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace, the first unified workplace experience platform, is pleased to announce enhanced integrations with Chrome Enterprise and Google Meet that further strengthen its partnership with Google. The joint announcement from Google and Appspace is being made at Chrome Enterprise Demo Day and in Las Vegas at InfoComm 2022 - the most comprehensive event for audiovisual solutions that enable integrated experiences.



Appspace Now a Chrome Enterprise Recommended Solution

With Appspace and Google Chrome OS, organizations can create an exceptional digital signage and kiosk experience that is reliable, easy to manage, and secure. Appspace and Chrome OS deliver the ideal workplace experience for those behind the scenes and in front of the screen.



The combined solution enables organizations to create and publish content to supported Google devices that run Chrome OS. Appspace and Google make it easy for organizations to create and publish visually stunning content for digital signage and video walls, as well as interactive content for kiosks -- with the ability to register and manage all devices in one place.



Modernize the Conference Room Experience with Appspace and Google Meet Hardware

Appspace is also the first digital signage provider integrated with Google Meet hardware. With this comes compatibility of Appspace with a wide range of Google Meet hardware from trusted manufacturers like Asus, Avocor, Lenovo and Logitech.



Now, with the integration of Appspace with Google Meet conferencing devices it’s easier than ever for organizations to enhance workplace communications with digital signage. Organizations can realize even more value from their hardware investments by leveraging Appspace when displays are on idle and use the full suite of Appspace’s employee communications features to create a workplace employees love.



“Providing an exceptional workplace experience has become a top priority for organizations everywhere, and through our partnership with Google, we’ve now made this even easier to achieve,” explains Stan Stephens, chief product officer and co-founder, Appspace. “With Appspace, users can publish important company messages, news, alerts and more across all Chrome OS-powered digital signs and conference room displays with a single click. Additionally, users can create an exceptional room and desk booking, visitor management, or wayfinding experience with interactive Chrome OS kiosks and scheduling panels for the office, campus, or shop floor. These are all hallmarks of a modern workplace, and one in which employees now expect from leading organizations.”



Join Us For a Live DEMO at InfoComm 2022

For attendees at InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas, drop by the Appspace booth (W1537) for a live demo of these latest solutions from Google and Appspace.



Additional Resources

For more information on our partnership with Google, please visit https://www.appspace.com/partners/google/

About Appspace

Appspace is the workplace experience platform for communications and workplace management. It’s the first to combine a modern intranet (powered by Beezy), space reservation, digital signage, and more – all in a single, easy-to-use platform. Now organizations can replace siloed products that are costly to integrate and unite their physical and digital workplace. More than 150 Fortune 500 companies, and 10 million on-site, remote, and frontline employees are using Appspace to make work a more connected and engaging experience. Learn more at www.appspace.com.