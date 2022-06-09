esellas Names Megan Dimmer as Chief Revenue Officer, Setting Stage for Growth

NEW YORK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- esellas, the only company that guides sales teams through the entire sales process with their proprietary technology and methodology, today announced the appointment of Megan Dimmer as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Dimmer's decades of experience leading sales teams and revenue strategies will support esellas' mission to put the joy back into sales.

As esellas' first CRO, Dimmer is responsible for fostering growth in the company by overseeing sales, marketing, and the overall go-to-market strategy. She has a proven track record of implementing growth strategies that deliver positive top-line and bottom-line results and is known for her love and commitment to driving tremendous impact that improves employee and customer experiences.

Dimmer's experience includes successfully leading Fortune 500 technology sales teams; running an industry-leading professional services firm; consulting organizations on their growth strategies; and coaching salespeople, revenue leaders, and executives.

"My passion is to help salespeople and revenue leaders achieve success because they are my tribe," said Dimmer. "esellas provides me an opportunity to pursue my passion of collaborating with like-minded professionals. I will be able to bring the joy back to sellers and support other enterprise revenue leaders to accomplish their go-to-market strategies, while also working with a team of revenue experts like myself."

"I'm happiest," Dimmer added, "when I'm helping salespeople and revenue leaders crush it."

esellas' unique methodology and proprietary software solution, ella™, helps revenue leaders get better ROI from their existing sales resources. The company provides last-mile delivery to ensure the success of the sales enablement journey through ella, the smart sales sidekick — giving salespeople the data they need, in the moments that matter, to forge real relationships with customers.

Chris Donato, CEO of esellas, said, "Megan's focus will be to drive growth for the company and our customers, but it goes beyond that. She will cultivate a community based on our mutual passion for helping salespeople succeed. That's why I started esellas, and it's why I'm thrilled that Megan is now our head of growth. Megan's positive outlook is contagious and unique. You don't see that every day."

esellas is the only company that guides sales teams through the entire sales process. With proprietary technology and a unique methodology, esellas empowers revenue leaders across industries to get better ROI from their existing resources. ella — esellas' flagship product — is the smart sales sidekick that gives salespeople the customer data and insights they'll find nowhere else. Using ella and esellas' four-step method, revenue leaders help their sales teams prospect smarter, forge real relationships with customers, and put the joy back into sales. Learn more at https://www.esellas.com/.

