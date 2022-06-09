Camp Gladiator to Expand Into Nutrition Coaching, Creating a Comprehensive Fitness Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camp Gladiator (CG), a leading innovator in the fitness industry and a business platform for trainers across the nation, today announced it is expanding into nutrition coaching this fall through the acquisitions of T3 Optimization (T3) and Facts Over Fads.

CG has brought on T3 Optimization's owner Tyler Wagner as its new Vice President of Nutrition and Fact Over Fads' owner Joseph Guandolo as its new Nutrition Director. Tyler, with the support of Joseph, will lead the development of the CG Nutrition program, to be introduced in the Fall of 2022.

"The fitness industry has had more change and disruption than any other industry over the recent years, and we've been on the forefront of that — innovating to meet the changing needs of the world we live in," said Ally Davidson, co-founder and co-CEO of Camp Gladiator. "After launching virtual CG training in only 11 days back in 2020, we've been asking ourselves 'What's next?' We're excited to announce the next phase of Camp Gladiator where we'll be offering the world's best fitness AND nutrition-coaching program to hundreds of thousands of people."

Davidson continued, "There's no one else in the industry offering this combination of world-class service. CG will soon have hundreds of nutrition coaches operating across the country in our existing fitness platform, seamlessly bringing customized nutrition coaching, meal plans, and more to our clients. We want to create the ultimate fitness and nutrition experience."

About Camp Gladiator

Founded in 2008 in Dallas, Texas, Camp Gladiator (CG) is a fitness movement dedicated to transforming lives through fun and challenging workouts led by certified personal trainers who inspire Campers to discover their best selves. CG offers outdoor, online, and on-demand sessions, with each workout designed to challenge clients of all fitness levels. In addition to offering world-class workouts, CG operates as an entrepreneurial platform for trainers across the nation to build their own businesses while tapping into CG's well-known brand and network of clients. For more information on Camp Gladiator, please visit campgladiator.com and follow CG on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter under @CampGladiator.

About T3 Optimization

Founded in 2021 in Dallas, Texas, by Tyler Wagner, T3 Optimization is a nutrition-coaching program designed to help clients achieve their goals through fitness, nutrition, and accountability. T3 Optimization offers clients meal plans, fitness support, and nutrition education to help create positive lifestyle changes.

About Facts Over Fads

Joseph Guandolo founded Facts Over Fads in 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. Driven by relationships, science-based nutrition, integrity, and accountability, Facts Over Fads aims to provide clients with knowledge and power through nutrition and fitness in order to live a healthy lifestyle.

