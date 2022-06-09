English Finnish

Honkarakenne Oyj – Stock exchange release – Changes in executive group

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 9 June 2022 at 18:00

HONKARAKENNE STRENGTHENS ITS EXECUTIVE GROUP

Honkarakenne strengthens its executive group to implement projects in line with the updated strategy and appoints two new members to the executive group as of 9 June 2022.

Maarit Taskinen, Honkarakenne Oyj's Business Development Manager, Export has been appointed as Vice President – Operations Export and a member of the executive group as of June 9, 2022. In her new position, Maarit Taskinen will be responsible for the operational activities of Honkarakenne Group's export business and for export development tasks.

Maarit Taskinen has been Honkarakenne's Sales Manager, Export and Business Development Manager, Export since 2019. From 1993 to 2018, Taskinen worked for Tikkurila Oyj in a number of different positions, most recently as Director in Sales Support, Export Director and Commercial Director in St. Petersburg.

Eino Hekali, who has worked as Honkarakenne Oyj's Product Director since the beginning of 2021, has been appointed a member of the executive group as of June 9, 2022. As Honkarakenne’s Vice President – Product, Eino Hekali is responsible for the duties of Director of Product Development and Product Management and for Honkarakenne's purchasing operations.

During 2000-2013, Eino Hekali worked for Honkarakenne as Product Development Manager, Vice President Product Development, Vice President Marketing and R&D and Vice President Planning, Sales Support and R&D. During 2013-2020, Hekali was the Global Sales Director and the B2C Director of Kontiotuote Oy.

“I warmly welcome Maarit and Eino to Honkarakenne's executive group. I expect them to make a strong contribution to our executive team work, which is strongly guided by the change and development projects in line with our updated strategy”, says President and CEO Marko Saarelainen.

Honkarakenne’s executive group as of 9 June 2022:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO

Eino Hekali, Vice President – Product

Sanna Huovinen, Vice President – Marketing

Maarit Jylhä, Vice President – Finance, CFO

Juha-Matti Hanhikoski, Vice President – Production

Petri Perttula, Vice President – Operations Finland

Maarit Taskinen, Vice President – Operations Export

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Marko Saarelainen

President and CEO

Further information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com

In 2021, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 69.7 million, of which exports accounted for 37%.