The Global Polyester Tire Cord Market is expected to grow by $ 623.92 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period

16% during the forecast period. Our report on the polyester tire cord market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of polyester tire cords for passenger cars, advancements in tire manufacturing technology, and the low cost of polyester.

The polyester tire cord market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The polyester tire cord market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automotive

• Construction

• Two-wheelers

• Agriculture

• Aerospace



By Geographic

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for and sales of electric vehicles globally as one of the prime reasons driving the polyester tire cord market growth during the next few years. Also, hybrid polyester tire cord and increasing m and a and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the polyester tire cord market covers the following areas:

• Polyester tire cord market sizing

• Polyester tire cord market forecast

• Polyester tire cord market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polyester tire cord market vendors that include Asahi Kasei Corp., Benninger AG, Century Enka Ltd., COLMAN COATED FABRICS, Far Eastern Group, Firestone Fibers, and Textiles Company LLC, Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., HANOI INDUSTRIAL TEXTILE JSC, Hyosung Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., KORDARNA Plus AS, Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS, Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd., SRF Ltd., Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. Also, the polyester tire cord market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

