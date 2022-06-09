The Global Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market is expected to grow by $ 3.16 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.55% during the forecast period

New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804178/?utm_source=GNW

55% during the forecast period. Our report on the solar array disconnect switches market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in renewable energy, decreasing component prices, and favorable government regulations.

The solar array disconnect switches market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The solar array disconnect switches market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Utility

• Non-utility



By Geographic

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the companies are increasingly focusing on technological advancement as one of the prime reasons driving the solar array disconnect switches market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing adoption of microgrids and the increasing popularity of hybrid power projects will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on solar array disconnect switches market covers the following areas:

• Solar array disconnect switches market sizing

• Solar array disconnect switches market forecast

• Solar array disconnect switches market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solar array disconnect switches market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Bentek Corp., Bremas Ersce Spa, Eaton Corp. Plc, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, MidNite Solar Inc., ProJoy Electric Co. Ltd., Salzer Electronics Ltd., Santon International BV, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SOCOMEC Group, and SUNTREE Electric Group Co. Ltd. Also, the solar array disconnect switches market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804178/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________