Global Ginseng Market to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2026
A plant with fleshy roots and a diverse medical utility history, Ginseng is produced extensively in Korea, China, Canada, and the US, with China being the traditional market leader. Growth in the global market is being driven by rise in health consciousness among people, increasing demand for healthy food and various health benefits associated with Ginseng. The use of Ginseng in different food and beverages to create flavored healthy consumables is aiding in market growth. The increasing usage of Ginseng as a diet supplement in developed nations is also aiding its demand. Cosmetics and beauty care products are using anti-inflammatory, skin restoring, and anti-aging features of Ginseng to formulate different products leading to the rising demand for this herb. In the last few years, Ginseng has been used as a major component in moisturizers, serums, cleansers, and essences. Pharmaceutical industries are capitalizing on hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease combating features of Ginseng leading to increased demand from this sector.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ginseng estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period. Asian Ginseng, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.7% CAGR to reach US$7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the American Ginseng segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.9% share of the global Ginseng market. Grown primarily in colder regions of South Korea and North Eastern China, the market for Asian ginseng is expected to benefit from rising demand from pharmaceutical, dietary supplements and cosmetics market. In China, the adoption of regulations enabling use of ginseng inf food products is fueling market growth. American Ginseng segment is likely to record strong gains, as increased demand for this product is demonstrated by all industry domains including food and beverage, healthcare, personal care. American ginseng has calming, antioxidative, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer properties.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $379.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026
The Ginseng market in the U.S. is estimated at US$379.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 5.47% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the leading regional market, driven by growing demand for dietary supplements and nutraceuticals and the trend towards personalized nutrition and natural supplements. Europe is another major market for ginseng, with rising popularity of botanical products among consumers as part of efforts to maintain health fueling market growth. In North America, the growing popularity of alternative medicines specifically herbal products in recent times is giving impetus and the shift towards plant-based products is fueling demand for ginseng.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899577/?utm_source=GNW
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Ginseng - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health
and Wellness Products
Pandemic Increases Consumer Demand for Healthier Ingredients in
Foods and Beverages
COVID-19 Brings Forth Enormous Opportunities for Adaptogens
Potential Role of Ginseng in Influenza and COVID-19 Management
An Introduction to Ginseng
Processing and Types of Ginseng
Wild Ginseng and Cultivated Ginseng
Major Benefits of Ginseng
Functions and Use of Ginseng
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Asian Ginseng Leads the Global Market
Supplements Emerge as Major End-Use Market for Ginseng
Asian Economies at the Forefront of Market Growth
Ginseng Production Worldwide: Overview
Global Ginseng Production (in Thousand Tons) by Country
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness to Boost Popularity of
Adaptogens, Favoring Demand for Ginseng
Global Adaptogens Market by Source (in %) for 2020
Trends Towards Plant-Based Products Amidst Rising Health
Awareness Fuels Market Prospects
Rising Prominence of Ginseng as Functional Food Ingredient to
Boost Market Growth
Rising Sales of Functional Foods and Drinks to Boost Ginseng
Demand: Global Functional Foods & Beverages Sales in US$
Billion for 2020 and 2027
Rising Health Consciousness Enhances Role of Ginseng in Natural
Dietary Supplements
Global Dietary Supplements Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Ginseng Supplements for Energy Boost
Potential Role of Ginseng in Weight Management Products
Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years
2019 and 2030P
Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to
Obesity
Potential Benefits of Ginseng in Treatment of Chronic Diseases
Boosts Usage
Proven Health Benefits of Ginseng
Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle & Chronic Diseases Widens Prospects
Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and
Females Aged 25+ Years
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown
for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,
and Others
Ginseng: A Traditional Ingredient in Various Medicinal
Preparations
Ginseng Dietary Supplement Finds Interest as Immune-Modulator
Aging Human Diseases
Ginseng’s Promising Role in Neurological Disorders
KIST Develops a Novel Microwave-based Method for Red Ginseng
Processing, for Treatment of Lung Cancer
Rising Consumer Awareness about Benefits of Ginseng Consumption
Fuels Use in Food Products
Growing Demand for Ginseng in Cosmetics and Personal Care Sectors
Increased Spending on Natural and Organic Personal Care &
Cosmetic Products Propels Market Growth
Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Anti-Aging Benefits of Ginseng Propels Growth in the Cosmetics
Industry
Expanding Anti-Aging Products Market Bodes Well for Ginseng:
Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years 2018, 2020,
2022 and 2024
Growing Preference for Natural Products Boosts Demand for
American Ginseng
Different Methods to Grow American Ginseng
Growing Wild-simulated American Ginseng
American Ginseng Production Suffers Due to Overharvesting
Trade Wars and Pandemic Impacts American Ginseng Farmers
Ginseng Extract Market: Poised for High Growth
Concerns Over Side Effects Impede Wider Uptake
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899577/?utm_source=GNW
