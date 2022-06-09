New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gambling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899560/?utm_source=GNW
Global Gambling Market to Reach $876 Billion by 2026
Gambling has been a main recreational activity for man since time immemorial. The act of gambling releases dopamine in the brain similar to the effect of drugs of abuse substances such as nirvana and heroin. The stimuli, arouses the senses creating a sense of happiness and satisfaction. Also, gambling provides an escape from everyday stress and boredom. In addition to invoking fun and random luck, gambling also offers a sense of collective engagement. The modern of age of glitzy casino environment has additionally morphed gambling into a stylish and fashionable form of entertainment. Legalized gambling also brings economic benefits in the form of tax revenues for the governments and profits for gambling facilities and communities. For this reason, legal gambling has been a growing phenomenon in several countries including in the United States in recent decades. The popularity of gambling in the country can be put into perspective by the fact that over 80% of American adults gamble at least once in their lifetime.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gambling estimated at US$711.4 Billion in year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$876 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period. Lottery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$372.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Betting segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $262.4 Billion, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $322.4 Billion by 2026
Given that tourists and locals are key revenue contributors for brick and mortar casinos, revenues plummeted significantly. Unemployment and reduced consumer discretionary income also remain key challenges to a speedy recovery. Also, since a significant amount of money spent on gambling is attributed to slot machines at locations such as hotels and airports, the closures of airports and hotels is affecting revenue generation from these areas. Lockdowns have resulted significant revenues losses compared to the previous year. For instance, in New Orleans the gambling market has already witnessed more than 60% decline in revenues during the pandemic when compared to the previous years, due to the closures. The casino industry is also impacted by the fact that tourism and leisure sectors along with air travel, which are vital for the industry growth, have been hit hard by the pandemic.
Gambling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$262.4 Billion in the year 2021. Asia-Pacific (including China) is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$322.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period. The post COVID-19 period will offer exciting opportunities for mobile gambling. As mobile devices support advances features and are easy to operate, mobile gambling is an enticing option for gamers. With majority of casino game providers offering plethora of options, it is easier for players to enjoy these platforms anytime, anywhere without waiting to access their personal computers. Advances in the field of mobile technology coupled with better accessibility and connectivity have enabled a large number of players to participate in remote gambling. With rapid transition from console toward mobile, mobile gambling is poised to emerge a rapid growing platform.
Casino Segment to Reach $153.1 Billion by 2026
In the global Casino Segment, USA, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$116.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$149.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific (including China) will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets and is forecast to reach US$34.5 Billion by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 223 Featured) -
- 888 Holdings PLC
- Bet365 Group Ltd.
- Flutter Entertainment plc
- Betsoft Gaming, LTD
- Betsson AB
- Boyd Gaming Corporation
- Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment
- Caesars Entertainment Corp.
- Cherry Spelglädje AB
- Chetu Inc.
- City of Dreams Manila
- Creatiosoft Solutions Private Limited
- Crown Resorts Ltd.
- Delaware Park
- Elaunch Solution Pvt. Ltd
- Evolution Gaming
- Galaxy Entertainment Group
- Golden Entertainment Inc.
- Kindred Group PLC
- Ladbrokes Coral
- Las Vegas Sands Corp.
- MGM Resorts International
- Microgaming
- NetEnt AB
- Playson Limited
- Scientific Games Corporation
- SJM Holdings Limited
- William Hill Plc
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Gambling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Gambling: An Accepted & Fundamental Part of Human Culture
Global Number of Gamblers (In Million) for the Years 2005,
2010, 2015, 2020
% Share of Top Destinations for Gambling Based on Visitor Influx
Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &
Unbelievable Transformation
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing
Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were
Waiting For?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: COVID-19 Vaccines In Millions of Annual
Doses For Years 2020 Through 2025
How the Gaming & Gambling Industries Are Impacted by the
Pandemic & What’s the New Normal?
The Gaming Industry Finds Opportunity in Crisis
Global Gaming Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2025
Gambling is One Segment of the Gaming Industry That is
Experiencing Negative Impact of the COVID-19 Crisis. Here’s
Why
The Close Relation Between Casinos & Tourism Sharpens the
COVID-19 Blow on the Gambling Industry
COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry Affects Casino Revenues:
Percentage Change in International Tourist Arrivals by Region
for 2019 and Q1 2020
Will People Return to Offline Casinos Post Pandemic? Percentage
(%) of People Willing to Gamble at Casinos Post Lockdowns
Gambling: Definition, Scope & Types
Casinos Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Mobile Gambling Takes Center Stage
Global Mobile & Offline Gambling Transactions (In Million) for
Years 2010, 2015, 2020
COVID-19 Accelerates the Evolution of Online Casinos
% Share Gross Gambling Yields (GGY) by Type of Gambling
Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online
Casinos
Online Casinos Attract Broader Demographics
Demographic Structure of Online Casino Players: Percentage
Breakdown of Frequent Online Casino Visitors by Age Group
Cyberattacks Emerge as a Key Concern for Online Casinos
Use of Smartwatches for Placing Bets and Improve iGaming
Experience Gains Traction
Global Smartwatch Shipments (in Million) for the Years 2019,
2021 and 2023
New Table Games Expand the Consumer Base at Casinos
Blockchain Emerges to Change the Tide of Fortune for Gambling
Big Data & IoT to Transform the Gambling Industry
VR Based Gambling, A Game Changer for the Gambling Sport
5G to Revolutionize the Gambling Industry
5G Emerges With the Promise to Transform the Gaming Experience:
5G’s Contribution to Global GDP (In US$ Trillion) for Years
2020, 2025 & 2030
Crypto Currency Based Gambling Rises in Popularity
Stricter Gambling Regulations Around the Globe Encourages Legal
Gambling
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Gambling by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lottery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Lottery by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Lottery by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Betting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Betting by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Betting by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Casino by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Casino by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Casino by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Gambling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Gambling by Type - Lottery,
Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting and
Casino for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Gambling by Platform -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline and Online
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Gambling by Type -
Lottery, Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting and
Casino for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Gambling by Platform -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline and Online
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Gambling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Gambling by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Gambling by Type -
Lottery, Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting and
Casino for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Gambling by Platform -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline and Online
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Gambling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: France Historic Review for Gambling by Type -
Lottery, Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting and
Casino for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: France Historic Review for Gambling by Platform -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: France 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline and Online
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Gambling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany Historic Review for Gambling by Type -
Lottery, Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting and
Casino for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Germany Historic Review for Gambling by Platform -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline and Online
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Italy Historic Review for Gambling by Type - Lottery,
Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting and
Casino for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Italy Historic Review for Gambling by Platform -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline and Online
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Gambling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: UK Historic Review for Gambling by Type - Lottery,
Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: UK 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting and
Casino for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: UK Historic Review for Gambling by Platform - Offline
and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: UK 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline and Online
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gambling by Type -
Lottery, Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery,
Betting and Casino for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gambling by
Platform - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline
and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Gambling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gambling by Type -
Lottery, Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting
and Casino for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gambling by Platform -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline
and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 76: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Rest of World Historic Review for Gambling by Type -
Lottery, Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery,
Betting and Casino for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Rest of World Historic Review for Gambling by
Platform - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Gambling by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline
and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 223
