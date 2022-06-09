Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market is Projected to reach US$ 3,803.21 Billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by Astute Analytica

New Delhi, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The study undertaken by Astute Analytica forecasts a tremendous growth in revenue of the Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market from US$ 1430.75 Bn in 2021 to US$ 3803.21 Bn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. Companies nowadays are strategically looking for new ways to reduce operating expenses to boost revenue and enhance growth. Outsourcing services help to reduce labor costs, machines, additional space, skill training, and other technology-related costs. These services prove beneficial for the company as they can invest the saved overhead cost to finance development projects and make other investments for the growth of their business. Outsourcing of business activities has become a major tool for offering productive and necessary services at other locations in a cost-effective way. Outsourcing of engineering services ensures that both knowledge and risk are substantially distributed among a network of connected companies.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/engineering-services-outsourcing-market

Market Dynamics

The increasing trend of digitalization, automation, and robotics with use of AI and big data analysis in various industries with the integration of Industry 4.0. Further, the government investments encouraging the adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions along with rising penetration of machine learning technology in industrial sector with the help of industry 4.0 is creating a lucrative opportunistic growth for the ESO market. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), IoT spending in the European region will surpass US$ 241 Bn by 2022. Further, Germany spends US$ 35 Bn in IoT followed by France and UK with a spending of US$ 25 Bn in IoT sector. Further, the cost of labor is often very high in developed countries, such as the US, Japan, and Germany. Hence, they prefer outsourcing their engineering services to offshore destinations, such as India, Indonesia, China, Malaysia, which can provide a favorable environment and skilled workers at a low cost. However, the loss of managerial control over connected outsourcing companies may hinder the market growth over the projection period.

Segmental Analysis

Type Insights:

Based on type, the market is segmented into product designing, prototyping, process designing, system integration, testing, quality control, product lifecycle management and plant automation & enterprise asset management. The product designing segment holds the highest market share in 2021. This is because small businesses and new age startups with limited expertise strongly rely on outsourcing product development in emerging sectors like automotive and electronics which is a key factor for the growth of segment.

Location Insights:

Based on location, the market is segmented into onsite, on shore, and offshore locations. Among these, the offshore segment holds the highest market share of 49% in 2021. Labor cost is very high in developed countries; hence companies prefer outsourcing segments to offshore destinations. Further, the rising demand of engineering services from the automotive sector will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, the on-site segment has the highest annual growth rate during forecast period, as companies are increasingly focusing on the continuous upgradation of their engineering capabilities to reduce time and improve efficiency.

Pricing Model Insights:

Based on pricing model, the Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market is categorized into staff augmentation, time and material, fixed price projects, services, and risk/rewards. Staff augmentation segment dominates the market in 2021. However, the risk/reward segment holds the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is because the client and service provider generally share funding development of new products allowing partner to share rewards. Assigning responsibilities to the partner mitigates some risks associated with new processes, technology, or models.

Industrial Insights:

In terms of industry, the market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, computing systems, construction, consumer electronics, energy, machinery, healthcare, industrial, medical devices, semiconductors, telecom, and others. Among these, the telecom industry holds the highest market share in 2021. Increase in wireless communication, which is a fast-growing sector, and using mobile with cloud-based technology is driving the segmental growth. However, the medical devices segment holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

Europe holds the highest share in the global engineering services and outsourcing market in 2021. This is because the software development services market in Europe is growing. Further, the shortage of skilled software developers and increasing demand for digital transformation is also propelling the market growth. However, the Asia Pacific engineering services and outsourcing market is projected to growth at the highest annual growth rate of 19.9% owing to the emerging local outsourcing demand, strong manufacturing base, and cost arbitrage in developing countries such as China and India.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns in various countries across the world on the engineering services and outsourcing market varied depending on the end-use industries and industry verticals. Various industrial facilities, manufacturing plants, and public transport were shut down temporarily as part of the efforts to control the spread of the disease. Further, the automotive and construction sectors witnessed a fall in demand, which further pulled the market backward. However, the market is expected to grow positively during the forecast period as economies are slowly recovering in the post-pandemic period.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/engineering-services-outsourcing-market

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 1430.75 Billion Market Outlook for 2027 US$ 3803.21 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 17.7% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Top Market Players Accenture, AKKA Technologies, Altair Engineering, Inc., ALTEN SA, ASAP Holding GmbH, AVL List GmbH, Cognizant, Bertrandt, Capgemini SE, Cyient, EDAG, ESI Group, Ferchau, Genpact, Geometric, HCL Technologies Limited, IAV, IGate, Infosys, International Business Machines Corporation, ITC Infotech, KPIT, L&T Technology Service, Neilsoft, QuEST Global, Ranal Inc., Segula Technologies, Semcon, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Elxsi, Tata Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro among others Segments Covered By Type, By Location, By Pricing Module, By Industry, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa Customization Options Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Competitors Landscape

Altair Engineering Inc. is a multinational information technology company that offers open-architecture solutions for data analytics & AI, computer-aided engineering, and high-performance computing (HPC) in various sectors like aerospace, architecture & construction, consumer goods, electronics, healthcare, automotive etc.

Cyient is an engineering & technology company based in India. It offers engineering, manufacturing, data analytics, and networks and operations.

AKKA is a European company engaged in engineering consulting and R&D services that offers engineering services in various sectors like automotive, architecture & life sciences, railway, energy, space, telecom, defense, digital and consulting.

ALTEN is a technology consulting and engineering provider. It provides its clients with the services to develop strategies in the areas of innovation, R&D and information systems.

Assystem, an independent engineering group based in France, operates in a variety of sectors like nuclear, transportation, conventional energy, health, and industry. The company provides services such as systems engineering, consultancy, security, safety, and digitalization.

Segmentation Overview

The following are the various segments of the Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market:

By Type segment of the Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market is sub-segmented into:

Product Designing

Prototyping

Process Designing

System Integration

Testing

Quality Control

Product Lifecycle Management

Plant Automation & Enterprise Asset Management

By Location segment of the Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market is sub-segmented into:

On-Site

Onshore

Offshore

By Pricing Module segment of the Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market is sub-segmented into:

Staff Augmentation (FTE based)

Time and Materia

Fixed Price Projects

Services

Risk/Rewards

By Industry segment of the Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market is sub-segmented into:

Aerospace

Automotive

Computing Systems

Construction

Consumer Electronics

Energy

Heavy Machinery

Healthcare

Industrial

Medical Devices

Semiconductors

Telecom

Others

By Region segment of the Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/engineering-services-outsourcing-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.