Global Cryogenic Tanks Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2026
Cryogenic tanks store various materials at low temperatures, below -150 degrees Fahrenheit. They are vacuum tanks designed especially for storing and transporting liquefied gases, under pressure. Increased demand for low temperature operations across industries such as food technology, healthcare and metal processing among others constitute the major growth driver for the market. The tanks are designed to suit the specific needs of these industries where they are used for critical jobs such as keeping away heat contained in vessels from liquids. Increase in demand for LNG worldwide created a strong demand growth scenario for the tanks as these are required for LNG`s storage and transportation. Growing LNG trade and increasing investments in metal processing healthcare, food & beverage and chemical industries is expected to boost deployment of cryogenic tanks. Cryogenic liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen find extensive use in storing and preserving human organs and blood. Growing number of government initiatives for providing better healthcare services to public would create strong demand for the tanks from the healthcare sector.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cryogenic Tanks estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Liquid Nitrogen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Liquid Nitrogen segment dominates market share as liquid nitrogen is increasingly used in metal processing, electronics manufacturing, health care and food and beverage industries. Increase in demand for LNG worldwide created a strong demand growth scenario for cryogenic tanks, as these are required for LNG`s storage and transportation.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $731 Million by 2026
The Cryogenic Tanks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$731 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. The US is a major regional market for the due to the significant presence of some of the world-leading suppliers of industrial gases. Such facilities require cryogenic tanks for storing and transporting the gases. Cryogenic tanks are also extensively used by the US healthcare industry. Demand for the tanks from the healthcare sector has increased considerably in the recent months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Europe constitutes another important market for cryogenic tanks. Growth in this region stems from the factors of extensive investments in development of natural gas powered power generation plants and rapid development of liquefied natural gas infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region`s growth will be fueled by factors such as strong demand for industrial gases from different end-use industries, especially in fast emerging countries such as India and China. Significant rise in LNG consumption in the region also contributes to its dominance in the market.
Liquid Hydrogen Segment to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026
Cryogenics plays a critical part in space missions. Initially, cryogenics was used to manage liquid hydrogen in rocket fuel applications. In the global Liquid Hydrogen segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$660.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$949.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$271.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899315/?utm_source=GNW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Cryogenic Tanks: An Introduction
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Liquid Nitrogen Emerges as the Leading Segment
Storage Application Drives Market Growth
Manufacturing: The Largest End-Use Market
Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Cryogenic Tanks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Myriad Applications of Cryogenics Presents Growth Opportunity
for Cryogenic Tanks Market
Growing Role of Cryogenics in Industrial Manufacturing Fosters
Growth in Cryogenic Tanks Market
Metal Processing Industry Emerges as the Major End-Use Market
for Cryogenic Tanks
Global Steel Processing Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Widespread Use of Cryogenic Technology for Food Processing and
Preservation to Boost Market Prospects
Global Frozen Food Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years
2018, 2021 & 2024
Rising Importance of Cryogenic Gases for Improving Quality of
Foods
Liquid Nitrogen Takes the Icing on Cakes and Bakes
Enhancing Shelf Life of Products: A Key Advantage
Cryogenic Food Freezing Taps Benefits of Liquid Nitrogen Vis-à
-vis other Gases
Cryogenic Tanks for Regulating Temperature in Cold Storage Chains
Rising Demand for LNG Drives Demand for Cryogenic Tanks
Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %) for 2018 and
2040
Global Gas Supply Breakdown by Source (in %) for 2019
Global LNG Imports Breakdown by Region (in %) for 2019
Global LNG Liquefaction Capacity Addition (in MT) for the
Years 2015-2020
Shift Towards Renewable Energy Enhances Importance of Cryogenic
Energy Storage System, Driving Market Growth
World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by
Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024
Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV
Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Cryogenics and Superconductivity for Affordable Energy Storage
and Generation
Worldwide Steel Production Trends Impact Cryogenic Tanks Market
Global Crude Steel Monthly Production (in Million Tonnes) for
the Period Jul-2019 to Jul-2020
With Cryogenics Finding Increased Adoption in Medical
Applications, Cryogenic Tanks Market Poised for Growth
Rising Importance of Cryogenic Tanks for Fast Biological Sample
Preservation and Rapid Vaccine Freezing
Storage and Shipping of COVID-19 Vaccines Drives Efforts to
Develop Cryogenic Containers
COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology and Clinical Stage
Increasing Role of Cryogenic Equipment in Electronics Industry
to Spur Growth
Growing Demand for Liquid Oxygen to Fuel Growth in Cryogenic
Tanks Market
Surge in Demand for Medical Oxygen Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
Fuels Market Prospects
Market to Benefit from Rising Use of Liquid Oxygen in Water
Treatment
Growing Use of Cryogenic Tanks in Space Technology
Cryogenic Applications for Mars Missions
Introduction of Newer Technologies in Space Systems Bodes Well
for Cryogenic Tanks Market
Growing Need for Transportation Tanks for Cryogenic Liquids:
A Major Growth Opportunity
Bulk Storage of Liquefied Gases Necessitates Investments into
Cryogenic Storage Tanks
Manufacturers Up the Ante in Cryogenic Innovations
CryoHub Innovation Project
Researchers Develop New Snap Freezing Device for Liquid Nitrogen
Cryogenic Leakage in Tanks: A Major Concern
