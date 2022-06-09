Alaris Announces the Release of its Inaugural ESG Report

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX:AD.UN) is pleased to announce the release of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report, which outlines Alaris’ approach to a responsible ESG framework across three key elements: 1) ESG at the Trust Level, 2) ESG in Our Investment Process, and 3) ESG in Our Portfolio.



“ESG is a strategic priority for Alaris, and we are pleased to present this report as part of our commitment to the accountability and transparency on our approach to ESG. Our ESG initiatives align with our culture at the Trust level, differentiate us as a business, and drive value for our unitholders. Through this report, we share our strategy, progress, and ambition in addressing ESG risks and opportunities – both at the Trust level and within our investments,” said Steve King, President and CEO.

Highlights of the 2021 ESG report include:

1.) Enhancing ESG at Alaris: Alaris published its ESG Policy, developed an ESG Questionnaire for investment due diligence and engaged in educational sessions on ESG and ESG Reporting. In addition, by identifying priority ESG factors within its investment portfolio, Alaris provides materiality mapping for its Private Company Partners to help build and strengthen its ESG framework into its investment process.

2.) Governance: Alaris takes its responsibility to its business, unitholders and other stakeholders seriously, and these obligations require robust governance principles and practice. Alaris’ board is actively engaged in the Trust’s approach to managing ESG issues under a governance framework that provides clear oversight and accountability.

3.) Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Diversity, equity and inclusion is important to Alaris, and is incorporated in various specific aspects of human capital management throughout the Trust, current Private Company Partners and the Community. At Alaris, 42% of the Board of Trustees were women, 38% of the total workforce are women and 27% of all management positions were held by women. In addition, seven out of eighteen (~39%) of Alaris’ Private Company Partners are women/minority-owned businesses.



4.) Community Engagement: Alaris places a high importance on being good corporate citizens to benefit its communities and engage its employees. Alaris has established a community giving program to support the local communities in which it operates. In 2021, over $110,000 were donated to the community through Alaris’ charity programs.



5.) Empowering Employees: Alaris is committed to implementing best practices to recruit, retain, and develop its employees. By investing in the team’s professional development, it ensures and allows that Alaris fosters a strong culture of learning, and that the Trust remains committed to providing excellent professional development opportunities, as outlined in our Professional Development Policy.



6.) Environmental Stewardship: Alaris operates with a sustainable mindset by enhancing the identification and assessment of climate-related risks and opportunities in our business and our investments. The Trust is working continuously to improve its strategies around sustainability.

Within this report, the Trust has introduced and prepared it in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards. In addition, Alaris has adopted a phased approach to implementing the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommended guidelines. To view the Alaris 2021 ESG Report, please click here or visit our website at www.alarisequitypartners.com.

About Alaris:

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies ("Partners") in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.