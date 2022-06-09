Nexity: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares - May 2022

French English

NEXITY

Société anonyme

au capital de 280 648 620 euros

Siège Social : 19, rue de Vienne – TSA 50029

75801 PARIS Cedex 08

444 346 795 RCS Paris

Monthly disclosure of the total number

of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance

with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information cut-off date Total number

of shares Net total number of

voting rights May 31, 2022



56,129,724



Total gross 56,129,724 Net total 55,146,069

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights

Paris, June 9, 2022

Attachment