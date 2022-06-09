Bryq AI Talent Intelligence Raises $4 Million in Pre-Series A Funding Towards Building the Future of Work

ATHENS, Greece, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryq, the AI Talent Intelligence platform, announced today that it has raised a $4 million pre-Series A round, led by No Such Ventures along with existing investor Big Pi Ventures.



In 2021, Bryq’s revenue increased by more than 500%, leading the company to profitability. Bryq was also recognized by the Fosway Group as a Potential Challenger in the Talent Acquisition space and was the recipient of the HR Tech award for Best DEI-Enabling Solution .

Bryq is a leading talent intelligence solution that is based on a combination of validated psychometric science and objective performance data. This unique approach in talent management disregards resume parsing and focuses on who people are and what they are capable of doing. This allows companies to gain a competitive advantage in hiring, growing and retaining the best possible talent.

“The way we work has evolved much faster than anticipated in the past two years due to the global COVID pandemic and the shift towards remote work. This has resulted in phenomena like the Great Resignation and a new wave of unrest spreading throughout the talent markets. In this shifting landscape, companies are struggling to succeed with their current legacy tools,” said Reinder Lubbers, Partner at No Such Ventures. “Bryq stands out by providing a unique solution to today’s challenges, translating to tangible benefits for companies.”

“Talent is still the key ingredient for a company’s success, while hiring, growing and retaining talent remains a challenge for all,” said Markellos Diorinos, CEO of Bryq. “With this financing round, we will double-down on our investment in innovation, especially in the areas of combining psychometrics with performance data and using artificial intelligence to power solutions in hiring, internal mobility, career development and employee retention.”

“Our customers - companies like EY, Teleperformance, Viva Wallet, Deliveroo and SaltPay - have one thing in common: they understand the value of their current and future employees and they fully invest in them. Bryq enables them to shift the way they look at talent and achieve impressive results in increasing performance and retention of their talent.”

Bryq is a remote-first organization with hubs in St. Petersburg (FL, US), Oxford (UK) and Athens (GR).

About Bryq

The Bryq Talent Intelligence platform is built upon who people are and what they are capable of, not just what they have done professionally in the past.

From hiring to retiring, Bryq is able to help companies make faster and smarter talent management decisions. By combining psychometrics with existing HR data (such as performance, organization, etc.), Bryq provides insights to support decisions in hiring, growing and retaining talent.

About No Such Ventures

No Such Ventures is a disruptor in the venture capital landscape, offering flexible deal structures and hassle-free equity investments on a per-deal basis.

Backed by an engaged and ever-growing network of high-profile investors, entrepreneurs and industry experts, No Such Ventures is looking to invest €2 million to €8 million in ambitious growth companies, both globally and across sectors.

Learn more at www.nosuchventures.com

