Church & Crawford Inc reports operations increase for the fiscal year 2022

Houston, Texas, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Church & Crawford Inc (CCWF) is an oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company focused on proven fields exploited by well-managed independent oil companies extracting reserves at lower risk and lower cost than unproven prospects. We are focused on domestic and international areas where major oil and gas producing companies have reduced their exploration efforts in search of larger reserves.



REPORT OF CASH FLOWS FROM MARCH TO MAY 2022

Gas well operations

Natural Gas sold $38,658.79 Natural Gas Produced but remain unpaid, 21,600 mcf @ $2.30/mcf $49,680.00 Revenues from Gas wells $88,338.79 Account Receivable from working interest owners $35,000.00 Total number of gas wells producing 12 Numbers of wells waiting to go on Pipelines 30 Expected Production when all gas wells are producing, 40 wells 1000 mcfd

Oil well Operations



Oil sold $33,284.29 Oil on hand to be sold, 636 barrels @$94/bbls $59,784.00 Total Oil Revenue $93,068.29 Number of oil wells producing 5 Number of Oil wells awaiting production 50 Expected Oil Production from all Wells 100 barrels per day

The company's recent activities contributed to the optimization and improvement of the company's overall value to create further revenue income, in our properties located in Beaver, Canadian, Creek, and Garfield counties in Oklahoma to optimize our existent oil & gas production.



Lastly, our reserve report and pending corporate actions are our priority to complete this Q2-2022. These initiatives, designed to enhance the efficiency of the organizational structure including new ventures and acquisitions, are necessary to improve the Company's production levels, reservoirs, and cost-effectiveness. Additional financing through a debt facility will be announced soon. The Company will use this capital to scale and develop the acreage (activate leases, turn wells on, and drill new wells).

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. About Church & Crawford Inc. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Church & Crawford Corporation is a public traded company (CCWF). Church & Crawford Inc is an independent oil and gas company. The company is acquiring oil and gas leases, producing properties, mineral rights, and surface interests. Once acquired, the company intends to develop each property to maximize the income from each property by refurbishing and improving the existing production. Forward-Looking Statements: can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: The success of the company’s exploration and development efforts; the price of oil, gas, and other produced gasses and liquids; the worldwide economic situation; changes in interest rates or inflation; the ability of the company to transport gas, oil, and other products; the ability of the company to raise additional capital, as it may be affected by current conditions in the stock market and competition in the oil and gas industry for risk capital; the company’s capital costs, which may be affected by delays or cost overruns; cost of production; environmental and other regulations, as the same presently exist or may later be amended and the company’s ability to identify, finance and integrate any future acquisitions. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Church & Crawford does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the effect of economic conditions, the impact of competition, the results of financing efforts, changes in consumers' preferences and trends. The words "estimate," "possible," and "seeking" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those set forth herein, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. 2022 Church & Crawford Inc. The information herein is subject to change without notice. Church & Crawford Inc shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Shareholder inquiries:

info@Church-Crawford.com