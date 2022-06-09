Niche Tourism Becoming Increasingly Mainstream | GlobalData Plc

LONDON, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niche tourism has many similarities with the experience economy because niche tourists are constantly searching for engaging and unique experiences that match their interests. In recent years, mainstream holiday providers have identified niche tourism as a potential growth area and, subsequently, niche tourism is no longer confined to small independent companies. Many large conglomerates such as Expedia, TUI, and Booking Holdings have globalized the niche tourism industry through mergers and acquisitions and brand extensions, globalizing the sector.



The Niche Tourism Thematic Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of niche tourism's role within the travel sector today and how it will continue its involvement.

Key Consumer Trends Impacting the Niche Tourism Market

Growing demand

Commoditization

Globalization

Social media

Social media – dangers

Overtourism

COVID-19



Key Enterprise Trends Impacting the Niche Tourism Market

Larger companies

Sharing economy

Key Industry Trends Impacting the Niche Tourism Market

Adventure tourism

Agri-tourism and rural tourism

Dark tourism

Eco-tourism

Gastronomic tourism

Health and wellness tourism

LGBTQ tourism

Niche tourism is a vehicle for sustainable tourism

Space tourism



Leading Public Companies Associated with the Niche Tourism Theme

Airbnb

Booking Holdings

Carnival Corporation

Expedia Group

Farah Experiences

Hilton

Norwegian Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean

The Walt Disney Group

United Airlines

Leading Private Companies Associated with the Niche Tourism Theme

G Adventures

Intrepid Travel

Hays Travel

Responsible Travel

RSVP Vacations

Soviet Tours

Niche Tourism Market Overview

Key Consumer Trends Growing Demand, Commoditization, Globalization, Social Media, Social Media – Dangers, Overtourism, and COVID-19 Key Enterprise Trends Larger Companies and Sharing Economy Key Industry Trends Adventure Tourism, Agri-tourism and Rural Tourism, Dark Tourism, Eco-tourism, Gastronomic Tourism, Health and Wellness Tourism, LGBTQ Tourism, Niche Tourism is a Vehicle for Sustainable Tourism, and Space Tourism Leading Public Companies Airbnb, Booking Holdings, Carnival Corporation, Expedia Group, Farah Experiences, Hilton, Royal Caribbean, The Walt Disney Group, and United Airlines Leading Private Companies G Adventures, Intrepid Travel, Hays Travel, Responsible Travel, RSVP Vacations, and Soviet Tours

Niche Tourism Market Report Scope

This thematic report provides an overview of niche tourism's role within the travel sector today and how it will continue its involvement.

The key trends within this theme are split between enterprise trends and tourist trends that are recognizable today.

Several case studies are included to analyze the multiple ways travel companies such as tour operators, travel agencies, DMO and cruise lines have tried to capitalize on niche tourism.

Our unique thematic analysis then looks at recommendations for travel and tourism organizations and a deep dive into the leaders and laggards within the niche tourism spectrum, complete with industry examples and analysis.

