Keystone Dental Group’s 2022 Global Interdisciplinary Symposium Delivers High Level Customer Engagement and Platform for Broad Range of Product Launches

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keystone Dental Holdings, Inc. (“Keystone Dental”), a global commercial stage medical technology company with a comprehensive portfolio of tooth replacement solutions comprised of implants, prosthetic solutions, biomaterial solutions, and digital dentistry capabilities, announced today highlights from the Company’s 2022 Global Interdisciplinary Symposium, hosted in Las Vegas, NV from May 19-21, 2022.



Serving as a customer engagement event and the launch pad for more than 300 new products, Keystone Dental hosted a three-day Symposium, which was attended by more than 600 dental professionals and 45 exhibitors, facilitated by more than 20 industry-leading educators.

In addition, the event included a total of 15 hands-on workshops and 19 scientific sessions that showcased the broad Keystone Dental product portfolio including: Nexus iOS, Genesis, Prima Plus, Paltop, Molaris, and DYNA.

Melker Nilsson, CEO of Keystone Dental, stated, “The Symposium exceeded our expectations. I am proud of our team for executing such a successful event, bringing together our customers and partners, plus many of the most well-respected industry leading influencers to compose an extensive line up of scientific lectures. We are incredibly excited about the continued innovation we can provide to the dental market.”

Concurrently with the event, Keystone Dental introduced its Nexus iOS platform in the U.S., and the launch of the Paltop Dynamic Conical Implant, Torque Calibration Unit, and new Restorative Components.

About Keystone Dental Holdings, Inc.

Keystone Dental Group is a global commercial stage medical technology company focused on providing end-to-end solutions for dental practitioners and tooth replacement procedures. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts with a distribution facility in Irvine, California, and a research and development and manufacturing site in Caesarea, Israel and in Melbourne, Australia, Keystone Dental Group markets its products across the world. The Company’s comprehensive portfolio of tooth replacement solutions is comprised of implants, prosthetic solutions, biomaterial solutions and digital dentistry capabilities. It includes proprietary offerings such as Osteon, Nexus iOS, Genesis – The Biomimetic Implant System™, the TILOBEMAXX™, PrimaConnex® and Prima Plus™ Implant Systems, the DynaMatrix® extracellular membrane, and the Dyna Blast® and DynaGraft D® bone graft substitutes. Keystone Dental Group acquired Implant Solutions Pty Ltd (“Osteon”) in 2021, adding a comprehensive portfolio of prosthetic solutions on implants and digital workflow capabilities. For more information, refer to www.keystonedental.com.

