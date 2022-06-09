Gabriele Masili joins Granicus as Chief Customer Officer

DENVER, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Granicus, the leading provider of government experience technologies and services, welcomes Chief Customer Officer Gabriele “G” Masili to the executive team. Masili brings 25 years of global executive leadership in customer experience, success, and support in the technology industry, serving hundreds of millions of customers throughout his career.



Masili has worked at the world’s most innovative technology companies, including Amazon and most recently Microsoft, re-defining the customer experience in a digital world. As the Chief Digital and Technology Officer for Customer Experience and Success at Microsoft, he was responsible for digital-first customer experience, success and support, data and technology across all Microsoft clouds, products, and customer segments - empowering five billion interactions per year. Prior, he ran worldwide customer experience and support for Amazon’s Devices and Digital services, leading a highly diverse and multifunctional global team of 10,000.

“In today’s world, users expect easy and intuitive engagements with all their service providers, and governments represent one of the most vital service provider relationships most people have across various stages of their lives,” said Masili. “Governments want to meet, and exceed, their constituents' expectations, and I love Granicus’ focus to help the public sector create richer, more productive digital relationships between government agencies and their constituents - ultimately resulting in better, more measurable and more equitable community outcomes. I’m excited to work with Granicus’ customers as their digital transformation partner to collaboratively create delightful experiences that nurture the relationship between government agencies and the people they serve.”

“Throughout his career, G has worked with some of the most customer-obsessed technology brands as an innovator and change agent, focusing on digitally transforming the customer experience and building organizations that deliver continuous improvements in customer satisfaction,” said Mark Hynes, CEO of Granicus. “G’s personal passion for customer excellence and transformative digital experiences that make measurable differences in people’s lives makes him the ideal addition to the Granicus leadership team and gives him the ability to rapidly make an impact in partnership with our government change agents.”

Granicus has experienced significant growth over the past several years as government agencies have rapidly adopted cloud-based software and digital services from high-scale providers that are able to quickly and cost-effectively help them advance their digital experience goals while supporting government-scale data security and platform performance.

Granicus has created the industry’s first purpose-built Government Experience Platform that helps governments accelerate their digital transformation. Now powering over 30 billion digital interactions annually and connecting over 500,000 government professionals with 300M opt-in subscribers, Granicus is proud to serve as a critical strategic partner to government innovators committed to delivering human, equitable and secure government experiences.

To learn more about how Granicus is transforming government, visit https://granicus.com/ .

About Granicus

Granicus connects governments with the people they serve through their portfolio designed specifically for the public sector. Over 5,500 federal, state, and local government agencies and more than 300 million citizen subscribers power an unmatched Subscriber Network that turns government missions into quantifiable results. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, government website design, meeting and agenda management software, records management, and digital services, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and residents across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. By simplifying interactions with residents, while disseminating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve—driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.