New Jersey Neurosurgeon Dr. Branko Skovrlj Earns Board Certification in Neurosurgery

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branko Skovrlj, MD, of NU-Spine: The Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Institute, has received a board certification in neurosurgery by The American Board of Neurological Surgery (ABNS).

Board certification demonstrates a physician's expertise in their respective specialty and/or subspecialty. By choosing a neurosurgeon who is board-certified, patients can be assured that his or her doctor has committed to the highest level of expertise in the field of neurosurgery.

To receive board certification in neurosurgery, candidates must meet requirements in several areas. Candidates must complete seven years of residency training and an optional one- or two-year fellowship. Following residency, candidates complete several years practicing medicine, in which they are to log 125 cases prior to a rigorous oral and written examination that covers the diagnosis and management or surgical and medical diseases of the nervous system. Most board certifications are valid for 10 years, at which point physicians must complete continuing education requirements to receive recertification.

"Passing the oral boards and becoming board-certified is the dream of every practicing neurosurgeon," Dr. Skovrlj said. "It is the culmination of 15+ years of hard training, dedication, and sacrifice. For me, it represents achieving my life-long pursuit of perfection in surgical outcomes and patient care."

Dr. Branko Skovrlj received his medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York. He completed a neurosurgery residency program at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, followed by a complex spine and deformity surgery fellowship program at Mount Sinai as well. He is a significant contributor to the field of neurosurgery, well-known for his vast list of publications and speaking engagements at conferences and society meetings.

Dr. Skovrlj is the founder of NU-Spine: The Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Institute, with four New Jersey locations: Toms River, Holmdel, Woodbridge, and Paramus. For more information about Dr. Branko Skovrlj and his practice, visit https://www.nu-spine.com/.

