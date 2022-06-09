UNE Announces New Technology Skills Courses to Support Workforce Development

BIDDEFORD, Maine, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of New England is excited to announce a new partnership with Upright Education to offer industry-leading online bootcamps in Software Development and UX/UI Design that train adults for high-demand careers in the technology sector.

These two online certificate programs will be available to adult learners in Maine and beyond through UNE Online, the online education division of UNE.

UNE is seeking to support the communities of Maine as the regional technology sector continues to grow. The career accelerator trainings are designed to complement learnings from virtually any academic program and to help students develop skills that increase their career flexibility.

"As the technology industry continues to expand in Maine and throughout New England, and as technology becomes increasingly central to many careers paths, the demand for training and for these new skills will only increase," said Beth Taylor-Nolan, Ed.D., dean of UNE Online. "As Maine's largest private University, and with a history of offering leading online programs, UNE is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of this increasingly diverse workforce."

Tech in Maine has boomed over the past several years. In 2021, the state added 500 new technology jobs, and projections for 2022 promise to match. Even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine achieved one of the highest statewide rates of technology job retention in the country.

UNE Online's courses in user experience design and user interface design are offered through a partnership with Upright Education, whose career accelerators in Software Development and UX/UI Design have achieved a 91% job-placement rate to date.

"UNE's partnership with Upright is allowing us to quickly launch quality programs that meet the needs of Maine's adult learners, as well as of regional employers that are seeking a workforce development partner," said Taylor-Nolan.

Students who successfully complete the technology bootcamps will receive certificates of completion, as well as microcredentials through Credly, which promise to increase the appeal of each student's resume.

If you are interested in learning more about these programs, please join UNE and Upright Education staff at an Introduction to Career Accelerator Programs information session on June 28 at 6 p.m. Register HERE.

For more information on these programs or to apply, visit us HERE.

