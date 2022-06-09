Physical Therapy Services Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical therapy is a segment of healthcare that tries to improve a person's capacity to function in daily life by reducing pain and increasing & improving mobility. Physical therapy is most typically used to recover from injuries or surgeries, but can also be used to treat an ailment or merely to improve balance.



With recorded sales of US$ 117.6 Bn at the end of 2021, the global physical therapy services market is projected to experience steady progression over the years ahead owing to high service adoption globally. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2032.

From primary care through rehabilitation to in-home care, physiotherapy is an important part of the overall healthcare system. It is a health profession that encourages physical activity & overall health and prevents & rehabilitates disability, injury, and disease, also managing and helping to improve physical performance, activity limitations, participation restrictions, and acute & chronic conditions through intervention and education.

The physical therapy service industry is expanding across the world due to the growing demand for qualified professionals, improved ability to provide faster care, and an ever-increasing list of patients who require therapy. Various types of physical therapy services are provided by professionals and they are also trying to adopt some new physical therapy procedures to help patients.

For instance, blood flow restriction (BFR) and pelvic floor physical therapy are novel physical therapy services. BFR is a growing rehabilitation technique that involves using a tourniquet to restrict arterial inflow and obstruct venous outflow during resistance exercise or workouts. Initially, this approach was thought to promote muscular development, but as scientific knowledge about its physiological benefits and mechanism of action has grown, new clinical applications have emerged.





Pelvic floor physical therapy is designed to alleviate the symptoms of pelvic floor dysfunction and restore proper muscular function. Several exercises are included to help the pelvic muscles relax and strengthen.

The use of various novel physical therapy services will help drive market expansion over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Orthopaedic physical therapy is the leading segment by service and accounted for 19.8% market share by value at the end of 2021.

Sports rehabilitation, by application, accounted for the highest market share of around 17.5% at the end of 2021.

Long-term care facilities held the highest market share of 25.5% by value in 2021.

The North America physical therapy services market accounted for 36.7% of the global market share, as of 2021.

“Transition to novel physical therapies, rising number of physical therapy centers, and growing demand for physiotherapists are set to drive the growth of the physical therapy services market over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Key physical therapy service providers are focusing on providing these services with some advancements, such as:

Muscle movement is a manual therapy technique that involves the purposeful contraction of a muscle in a carefully regulated direction at varied intensities against a specific counterforce applied by the practitioner.

Craniosacral Therapy (CST) is a subtle method used to relieve pain and dysfunction by releasing tensions that exist deep inside the body.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the physical therapy services market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment for 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the service (orthopedic physical therapy, geriatric physical therapy, neurological physical therapy, cardiopulmonary physical therapy, pediatric physical therapy, sports physical therapy, vestibular rehabilitation, and women's health physiotherapy), application (acute and chronic pain, burn and trauma cases, pre- and post-operative care, sports rehabilitation, neurological disorders, general orthopedic, cardiovascular disorders, vestibular therapy, lymphedema, and others), and end user (hospital facilities, ambulatory surgical centers, long-term care facilities, skilled nursing facilities, and physician-owned physical therapy clinics), across seven key regions of the world.

