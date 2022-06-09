A Continued Rise in Rent Amplifies Need For Apartment Alternatives Like InTown Suites

Atlanta, GA, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the price tag on rental properties skyrockets, hourly wage employees struggle to find affordable housing. A recent Washington Post article, citing real estate research from CoStar Group, reveals that rental costs have risen an average of 11.3% since last year. For many counties across the country, rental costs have risen even higher making traditional housing unattainable for many Americans.

Compared to 2019, the following counties saw rent increases of more than 22%:

Blount County – Knoxville Metro, TN (+23.7%)

Sumner County – Hendersonville, TN (+23.7%)

Orange County – Orlando, FL (+23.7%)

Duval County – Jacksonville, FL (+24.6%)

Broward County – Fort Lauderdale, FL (+24.9%)

Chatham County – Savannah, GA (+25%)

Cobb County – Marietta, GA (+25.9%)

Lee County – Fort Myers, FL (+27.8%)

Maricopa County – Phoenix, AR (+28.2%)

Clayton County – Forest Park, GA (+28.7%)

Pinellas County – Clearwater, FL (+29.1%)

Hillsborough County – Tampa, FL (+29.5%)

Gwinnett County – Lawrenceville, GA (+30.8%)

Douglas County – Douglasville, GA (+31.4%)

Palm Beach County – West Palm Beach, FL (+32.3%)

Rockdale County – Conyers, GA (+40.2%)

When the typical apartment costs become too high for the average individual, apartment alternatives like InTown Suites step in to provide affordable extended stay housing for all. InTown Suites is an extended stay hotel brand that offers apartment-style suites with budget-friendly prices. InTown’s sister brand, Uptown Suites, also offers fully-furnished apartment-style suites with an expanded list of on-site amenities such as a gym, convenience mart, and even an EV charging station. With 188 InTown Suites and 8 Uptown Suites across the US, InTown and Uptown guests are able to find a convenient location near work, family and new opportunities.

InTown provides guests with amenities typically found in an apartment without the hassles that typically accompany this type of housing. Guests are not required to pay the first and last month's rent. In fact, no credit check or long-term lease is required and no deposit for electricity or water is needed. After selecting a location, a potential guest would simply pay for the upcoming week or month in advance to secure their suite. Of course, the option to extend their stay is always available in-person, or online for convenience.

Best of all, as rent prices rise, InTown’s weekly and monthly rates stay affordable. InTown continuously monitors and adjusts its prices in order to offer guests a competitive rate. When staying at InTown, expect to enjoy a fully-furnished apartment-style suite with an in-room kitchen with a full-size refrigerator, two-burner stove top, and microwave. Other property amenities include high-speed Wi-Fi, HD programming with expanded premium channels, and on-site laundry.

Guests can choose from three room types: traditional, upgraded, and premium suites. Many guests choose to upgrade their stay with one of InTown’s fully renovated premium suites. These suites have been fully renovated from floor to ceiling, and include all new furniture, flooring and appliances along with added comforts and increased storage space. Premium suites are available at each of InTown’s locations. InTown Suites Select properties exclusively offer premium suites. See a full list of suite styles and amenities with a gallery of images to peruse.

About InTown Suites & Uptown Suites:

With 196 locations in 22 states, InTown Suites and Uptown Suites are America's largest wholly-owned economy extended stay brands. InTown Suites has been providing outstanding value to guests for decades, always delivering an exceptional experience. Uptown Suites is the newest way to extended stay with eight properties across the country. All suites are designed for extended weekly, monthly, or even longer stay and include in-room kitchens with a full-size refrigerator, two-burner stovetop, and microwave. Guests can rest easy knowing all suites and common areas are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized with hospital-grade cleaning products and then inspected in our Triple Checked Clean process to ensure the highest level of cleanliness. Additional information can be found at www.intownsuites.com and www.uptownsuites.com. Both brands are trademarks of Sleep Specialty Management and InTown Suites Management.

