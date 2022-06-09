Nextech To Announce Product Innovations for Specialty Practice EHR and Practice Management Software at Summer Release Series

TAMPA, Fla., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, the market leader in EHR and practice management software for ophthalmology, dermatology, and plastic surgery practice specialties, announced the launch of their summer innovation webinar series called, “Summer Release Party,” beginning the week of June 21, 2022. These product and feature enhancement webinars will inform specialty practices across the industry of new developments and best practices, how to simplify complex workflows across both front and back-office operations, improve the provider experience, and enhance patient engagement.



Included in the “Summer Release Party” series, practice management announcements will include deep-dives into specialty-specific innovations covering retail inventory and revenue cycle management efficiencies for ophthalmology, as well as automated marketing campaigns, memberships, and payment enhancements for plastic surgery, and dermatology practices focused on simplifying their business practices and workflows. Specific to ophthalmology, Nextech’s Ophthalmology EHR will announce key expansions to the industry’s only true single-page, customizable charting platform personalized to each practice’s unique preferences from sensorimotor exam advancements to Pediatrics charting enhancements and robust subspecialty integrations.

The “Summer Release Party” series reflects a milestone offering for Nextech as an organization. “With a deep focus on our mission to simplify the delivery of excellent patient care, we’ve invested in our clients over the past year by aggressively growing our product development, support, client success, and consulting teams," said Bill Lucchini, CEO at Nextech. “This series embodies that commitment to customer success and advancing the industry-wide conversation supporting the unique needs of specialty practices.”

Nextech’s client success and talent expansion have led to the achievement of other notable benchmarks of success for the organization as well. Nextech continues to build upon the momentum they’ve established over the past year including:

44% growth in ARR bookings

45% growth in software subscriptions

1,000+ new providers onboarded

300+ new practices onboarded

65% growth in specialty practice consulting services

To date, Nextech has grown its overall headcount by nearly 20% and welcomed several C-suite executives to the team in addition to Lucchini, including Chief Revenue Officer, Ed Scott, Chief Financial Officer, Mike Coughlin, and Chief Product and Technology Officer, Alan Fong. Nextech expects to hire more than 40 additional product development team members this year to help drive the industry’s push toward innovation. “Every day we have hundreds of employees who wake up focused and passionate about simplifying the delivery of excellent patient care for our clients,” said Lucchini. “Customers are recognizing our efforts to help them be successful in an ever-changing landscape, and it’s paying off in growth.”

Nextech’s organizational and client growth was further evident at their 8th annual national user conference EDGE 2022 earlier this year. With record attendance and supported by leadership keynote speaker, Joe Mull, M.Ed, CSP, the focus was on innovation with the launch of new automated marketing and advanced analytics products. Nextech experts and customers explored how day-to-day workflows for specialty practices is simplified with these new enhancements.

Register for the Nextech “Summer Release Party” series here.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete EHR and practice management software provider for more than 11,000 physicians and 60,000 office staff in ophthalmology, dermatology, and plastic surgery specialties across the US. Since 1997, Nextech has focused on reducing costs and boosting productivity to drive efficiency, fuel growth, and simplify the delivery of excellent patient care for clients. Visit Nextech.com to learn more.