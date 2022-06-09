Total number of shares and voting rights at May 31, 2022

ISSY LES MOULINEAUX CEDEX, FRANCE

9 June 2022

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

DateNumber of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1]Number of voting rights exercisable
01/31/20222, 660, 056,5992, 029,5003, 104, 132,8093, 102, 103,309
02/28/20222, 660, 056,5992, 234,5003, 104, 094,3763, 101, 859,876
03/31/20222, 660, 056,5991, 373,2533, 111, 147,5123, 109, 774,259
04/30/20222, 660, 056,5991, 288,8183, 112, 727,0563, 111, 438,238
05/31/20222, 660, 056,5991, 288,8183, 118, 753,0363, 117, 464,218

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights

