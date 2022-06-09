New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "MEMS Pressure Sensors Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249264/?utm_source=GNW

17% during the period of 2022-2027 (henceforth referred to as the forecast period).



Key Highlights

Microelectromechanical system (MEMS) sensors are gaining popularity across the sectors, due to the advantages, such as accuracy and reliability, in addition to the scope for making smaller electronic devices, which have gained significant traction in the past few years. Industrial automation and demand for miniaturized consumer devices, such as wearables and IoT-connected devices, among others, across regions are among the major factors driving the MEMS pressure sensors market.

The automotive industry, which is presently undergoing a technology transition, with a major focus on increasing safety, comfort, and entertainment, provides ample opportunities for MEMS pressure sensors. Emerging sensor-rich applications, such as autonomous vehicles, drones, and AR/VR equipment, are further accelerating the need for MEMS pressure sensors.

The miniature size of MEMS pressure sensors is influencing their demand in the design scheme of the automotive industry, making them an essential factor for massive adoption. According to market expert players, Powertrain applications represent more than 50% of the pressure sensors business, followed by safety, with TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System) being the biggest single automotive application. Indeed, government regulations will require pressure sensors for various applications, which include TPMS, diesel, and gasoline particle filters (DPF, GPF), and fuel tank evaporation (EVAP).

Accuracy, reliability, and longevity are the key features provided by MEMS to support the smart industry. For Industry 4.0, MEMS sensors can be applied in early-failure-detection and predictive-maintenance systems where vibration, temperature, pressure, sound, and acoustics analyses are needed, thus, driving its usage in automation and Industry 4.0 applications.

The interfaces are a source of some of the most serious issues in the design of sensor-based systems. The multiple obstacles connected with sensor interfaces are enough to make design and manufacture complicated. While invaluable for decoupling parts and allowing reuse across different implementations, they are enough to make design and manufacturing complicated. Indeed, more than a third of respondents in a recent Fierce Electronics study on sensor design said that incorporating sensors into a design is their toughest issue.

The emergence of COVID-19 decelerated the market growth; however, due to uplifting lockdowns, the market is slowly gaining traction. Apart from China, the spread of the COVID-19 in the Asian continent has restrained the growth rate as major semiconductor manufacturing countries such as South Korea were also affected significantly. With the slowdown in the global economy, the demand for electronics products is expected to be influenced in 2021.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has further stressed the importance of maintaining air quality, especially indoor air quality, whether at the home, office, or other public spaces.??Leveraging this trend, Bosch Sensortec developed an environmental MEMS sensor and AI-based software to reduce the risk of virus infection, in April 2021. The Bosch Sensortec’s BME688 is an air quality MEMS sensor that combines four sensing features, namely gas, humidity, temperature, and barometric pressure, with AI capability.



Key Market Trends



Automotive Application to Hold Major Share



The automotive industry is changing. Vehicles are getting electrified, connected, and automated. As this trend is propelling, it impacts how semiconductor devices, including MEMS sensors, are designed and qualified for automotive applications. As automotive semiconductor designers carefully consider product definition, validation, and long-term reliability, MEMS sensor suppliers are responding to novel opportunities created by electric and automated vehicles by developing inertial measurement units (IMUs) for automated driving and battery pressure monitoring sensors for Li-ion EV batteries.

Pressure sensors in the automotive industry must be able to function in extreme environments. Sensors can experience temperatures from -40°C to up to 150°C for those mounted on the engine. Also, they must withstand intense vibration and exposure to fuels, brake fluids, and saltwater spray from roads. In several cases, they replaced many of the activities of the driver, such as monitoring air pressure and fluid pressures. Additionally, pressure sensors enabled the technology that makes the airbags inflate.

MEMS pressure sensors are the most used sensors in automobiles. At least 18 automotive applications have promoted the growth of pressure sensors, including tire pressure, brake sensors in electronic stability control systems, side airbags, and engine control related to increasingly stringent emission standards, atmospheric pressure, and exhaust gas recirculation pressure.

This sensor uses monocrystalline silicon as a material and uses MEMS technology to fabricate a force-sensitive diaphragm in the middle of the material. Then, impurities are diffused on the diaphragm to form four-strain resistors, and then the strain resistors are connected by a Wheatstone bridge. Circuit to obtain high sensitivity. MEMS pressure sensors for vehicles have several common forms: capacitive, piezoresistive, differential transformer, and surface acoustic wave.

The automotive industry is one of the prominent users of MEMS pressure sensors, and the demand is still growing. Various companies in the market are receiving multiple orders from the end users. For instance, in March 2021, Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), a global semiconductor test handler company, received repeat orders from automotive customers for multiple Zeus gravity test handlers configured for MEMS pressure and high-power IC testing applications. ?



Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share



Asia pacific automotive industry is among the largest worldwide, growing from a small government-controlled sector to one controlled by large multinational enterprises over the past few decades. The country is home to major players like Kia, Hyundai, and Renault, and it is expected to witness steady growth in the demand for automobiles.

The Chinese government also views its automotive industry, including the auto parts sector, as one of the prominent industries. The country’s Central Government expects China’s automobile output to reach 35 million units by 2025. This is posed to make the automotive sector one of the prominent uses of MEMS pressure sensors in China.

Furthermore, according to IBEF, in 2021, the total number of passenger vehicles produced in India was 22,652,108. To meet rising demand, major automakers in the region have begun spending extensively in various parts of the industry in recent months. According to the data published by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the industry attracted USD 30.51 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) between April 2000 and June 2021, representing 5.5%of overall FDI during the period. Such investments will drive the demand for MEMS pressure sensors in the region.

The companies in the region are developing new products to meet the demand of the various customers and to expand their customer base in the region. For instance, in September 2021, TDK Corporation announced the worldwide availability of the InvenSense ICP-20100 platform, a next-generation, feature-rich MEMS barometric pressure sensor appropriate for applications in smartphones, tablets, drones, and smart home appliances. ICP-20100 improves on the SmartPressure product family’s industry-leading accuracy, long-term drift, and temperature stability through architectural advancements.



Competitive Landscape



The MEMS pressure sensor market comprises many large-scale vendors that are capable of both backward and forward integration and command significant revenue generation capabilities. The market is fairly consolidated, and vendors are increasingly spending on R&D in order to gain technological capabilities and a competitive edge over other enterprises. The vendors in the market are competing on technology and quality, but not on price. The intensity of competitive rivalry in the market is moderately high and is expected to increase over the coming years.



February - 2022, Abbott announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved an expanded indication for its CardioMEMS HF System to support the care of people living with heart failure. As a result, an additional 1.2 million US patients are now eligible to benefit from advanced monitoring with the company’s sensor, which marks a significant increase over the current addressable population. The sensor provides an early warning system enabling doctors to protect against worsening heart failure.

October - 2021, TDK Corporation announced the launch of the new C35 type pressure sensor element. It is designed to measure a range of 0 to 100 mbar. It combines high sensitivity with extremely low dimensions of just 2.05 x 2.05 x 1.2 mm, enabling compact pressure sensor designs. The sensor element is designed for a broad temperature range from -40 °C to +150 °C, and it is suited for pressure measurements of non-aggressive gases and liquids. The main uses are in applications that require high reliability and exact pressure measurements, such as medical engineering, with the industrial and automotive sectors.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249264/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________