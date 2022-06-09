English French

Press release

Results of the Ordinary General Meeting of 9 June 2022

. Adoption of all the resolutions submitted for shareholder approval at MRM’s General Meeting

Approval of the cash payout to shareholders of €1.80 per share in respect of 2021 financial year





Paris, 9 June 2022: MRM (Euronext code ISIN FR0000060196), a real estate company specialising in retail property, announced the adoption of all the resolutions submitted to the shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting which was held today in Paris under the chairmanship of Mr. François de Varenne, Chairman of the Board of directors.

All the resolutions put forward were approved by shareholders by a very large majority. In particular, the General Meeting approved the cash payout to shareholders of €1.80 per share1 in respect of the 2021 financial year. This will consist of a dividend of €1.13 per share and a payment of premiums of €0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is 13 June 2022 and payment will be made on 15 June 2022.

Detailed results of the votes on resolutions are available at www.mrminvest.com.

Agenda

Revenues for the second quarter and first-half 2022 results are due on 28 July 2022 after market close.

About MRM

MRM is a listed real estate investment company that owns and manages a portfolio of retail properties across several regions of France. Its majority shareholder is SCOR SE, which owns 59.9% of share capital. MRM is listed in Compartment C of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR00140085W6 -Bloomberg code: MRM:FP – Reuters code: MRM.PA). MRM opted for SIIC status on 1 January 2008.

For more information

MRM

5, avenue Kléber

75795 Paris Cedex 16

France

T +33 1 58 44 70 00

relation_finances@mrminvest.com Isabelle Laurent, OPRG Financial

M +33 6 42 37 54 17

isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr





Website: www.mrminvest.com

1 I.e., €0.09 per share for an old share of €1 par value before the reverse stock split carried out on 20 April 2022 (Reverse stock split carried out on the basis of 20 old shares of €1 par value exchanged for 1 new share of €20 par value).

Attachment