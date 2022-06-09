New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Live Cell Imaging Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249260/?utm_source=GNW



The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the market as there were supply chain disruptions due to lockdown. However, the increasing demand for the early diagnosis of COVID-19 infection in order to develop an effective vaccination propelled the growth of the market as it led to increasing usage of the live cell imaging process. For instance, the study ’Studying SARS-CoV-2 with Fluorescence Microscopy’ published in 2021 reported that a Flourescent microscope can be used effectively to study molecular biology SARS-CoV-2 and related viruses. Thus the increasing usage of live cell imaging equipment for the study of the molecular biology of the COVID-19 virus is expected to drive the growth of the market.



The growth of the live cell imaging market is attributed to the adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery, the rising prevalence of chronic disease demanding higher and quicker diagnostic facilities, and government funding for cell-based research.



According to the World Health Organization facts updated in July 2021, around 17.9 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases in 2019, representing 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. The low- and middle-income countries are highly prevalent for cardiovascular diseases approximately 75% of the overall prevalence. In 2019, about 38% of all premature deaths were caused by cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, the high prevalence rate and mortality rate associated with cardiovascular diseases increase the demand for early diagnosis, thus driving the need for live cell imaging equipment which subsequently drives the market.



Furthermore, the factors such as rising adoption of high content screening in drug discovery for the identification of novel molecules in cancers and other diseases, rising applications of high content screening in toxicology studies, rising product launches by key players in this market, among others are expected to drive the growth of this market. According to the study published in Archives of Toxicology, titled ‘Review of High-content Screening (HCS) Applications in Toxicology’ in October 2019, high content screening is applied in various invitro toxicity research studies such as developmental toxicity, genotoxicity, developmental neurotoxicity/neurotoxicity, hepatotoxicity, cardiotoxicity, and nephrotoxicity. These new HCS techniques represent a significant advancement in dissecting biological processes, creating medications, and simplifying toxicological research. The rising application of high content screening techniques in drug discovery will lead to increased adoption of live cell imaging equipment, thereby driving the market growth.



Key Market Trends



The Standalone systems from Equipment Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Product Segment Over the Forecast period



Standalone systems are referred to as equipment or devices that are able to function independently of other hardware and are not integrated into another device. The major factors fueling the growth of the segment are the significant use of these systems in live-cell imaging and the increasing focus on research and development with the use of technology.



The efforts to develop innovative standalone systems are increasing to support the process of live cell imaging that is fueling market growth. For instance, as per an October 2021 update by the Prior Scientific Instruments Ltd., live events occurring in these samples must also be tracked in three-dimensional space to enable the acquisition of 3D image data as efficiently as possible. Prior Scientific provides three technologies to upgrade an existing microscope or create a standalone focusing system. Prior has routinely used the FB-series in combination with its XY stages to create standalone XYZ devices for research and industry. The Mesolens microscope features a microscope lens that provides the unique combination of a large field of view with high resolution.



In addition, as per a February 2022 update, TGen and Deepcell collaborated to employ artificial intelligence-based technology to classify and isolate diseased cells. Deepcell provides AI-powered technology transforms cell morphology into a quantitative and high throughput marker for use in research to complement existing molecular workflows as well as a novel standalone method. Such collaborations in research are anticipated to fuel the development of standalone systems for live cell imaging, thereby contributing to the market growth.



Moreover, well-established market players also offer standalone systems for live cell imaging, thereby contributing to the live cell imaging market growth. For instance, Becton, Dickinson and Company offers BD Pathway 855 Stand-Alone System. The BD Pathway 855 system offers the ultimate in flexibility for high-content imaging of live and fixed cells. The dualmercury metal halide lamp’s long life and alignment-free illumination deliver imaging across the full spectrum from 340 nm to 750 nm; researchers can select among 16 different excitation filters suited for a broad range of applications. Thus, due to the above-mentioned factors, the market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period.



The North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period



North America dominated the market during the forecast period. The major share is attributed to the presence of a larger patient pool and an increasing geriatric population. The generous investment and funding available for research in live-cell imaging are the key drivers in this region. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share due to factors, such as an increasing number of chronic diseases, along with a growing number of R&D programs in the country. According to the latest estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2020, about 34,800 new HIV infections occurred in the United States. The same source states that about 13% of people with HIV in the United States don’t know it and are in need of an early diagnosis. As per the statistics, the large patient pool and high disposable income help the government and research organizations to propel the market growth in this region.



Additionally, the presence of major market players and key strategies implemented by them such as partnerships and collaborations in this region are also contributing to the growth of the market in this region. For instance, in spentember 2021, PHC Corporation of North America and Screen Holdings Co., Ltd partnered to market the Screen Cell imager series of live cell imaging systems in North America. Therefore, these factors are contributing to the growth of the studied market in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The live-cell imaging market consists of several major players, including Becton, Dickinson and Company, Carl Zeiss, and Leica Microsystems, among many others. The companies are implementing certain strategic initiatives, such as mergers, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships that help them in strengthening their market positions. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Zeiss Group, CytoSMART Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Live Cell Instrument, Nikon Corporation Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249260/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________