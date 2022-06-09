CCUS to Play a Crucial Role in Achieving Climate Goals by 2050 | GlobalData Plc

LONDON, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In most scenarios modeling energy transition, Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) is set to play a key role to reach climate goals by 2050 by increasing the chances of limiting global warming to less than 2 degrees C by end of the century. CCUS will be crucial in netting emissions in sectors where complete reduction of emissions will not be possible, such as heavy industry activities. Without CCUS contributing to netting emissions, the pace for replacing fossil fuels in power generation and transport needs to be much higher and will require an amount of investment and coordination among countries which does not seem realistic.



The Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Strategies in the Oil and Gas Industry market research report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an introduction to CCUS technologies, global context on the status of active CCUS facilities, O&G leaders in CCUS, and strategies of selected O&G leaders in CCUS.

CCS Market Segmentation in the Oil and Gas Industry by Sector

Oil sands upgrading

Biorefinery

Petrochemicals

Oil & gas fields

Oil refining

LNG liquefaction

Natural gas processing

Chemicals & fertilizers

Synthetic natural gas

Power

Iron & steel

Waste-to-energy

Active CCS Capacity, by Sector

For more sector insights, download a free report sample

Existing CCS capacity is concentrated in natural gas processing plants. This is often due to the high CO2 content of natural gas streams, which must be removed. In most cases, the captured CO2 is used for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) activities within the upstream segment of oil and gas.

Leading CCUS Companies in the Oil and Gas Industry

Exxon Mobil

Ineos

TotalEnergies SE

Occidental Petroleum Corp

Rio Grande LNG LLC

Eni SpA

Petrobras

Cameron LNG LLC

Equinor ASA

Shell Plc

Sinopec

Chevron Australia Pty Ltd

G2 LNG LLC

Lake Charles Methanol LLC

Petronas



Exxon is a pioneer in the implementation of CCUS technology, operating one of the earliest commercial facilities. Exxon Mobil is using a variety of technologies in tandem with CCUS. It established its Low Carbon Solutions business unit in 2021 to commercialize low-carbon technologies. In late 2021, the company also leased vast areas in the Gulf of Mexico which are speculated to be intended for CCUS rather than oil and gas extraction.

To know more about leading CCUS companies in the oil and gas industry and their strategies, download a free report sample

CCUS Market Overview in the Oil and Gas Industry

Key Sectors Oil Sands Upgrading, Biorefinery, Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas Fields, Oil Refining, LNG Liquefaction, Natural gas processing, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Synthetic natural gas, Power, Iron & Steel, and Waste-to-Energy Leading Companies Exxon Mobil, Ineos, TotalEnergies SE, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Rio Grande LNG LLC, Eni SpA, Petrobras, Cameron LNG LLC, Equinor ASA, Shell Plc, Sinopec, Chevron Australia Pty Ltd, G2 LNG LLC, Lake Charles Methanol LLC, and Petronas

Reasons to Buy

Understand the importance of CCUS

Learn the status of CCUS today and expected capacity over the next decade

View which sectors use CCUS today and in the future

Understand who are the key O&G players in CCUS

Learn what strategies are being employed to develop CCUS

Learn how CCUS can generate revenue for O&G companies

FAQs

What are the key sectors in the CCUS market in the oil and gas industry?

The key sectors in the CCUS market in the oil and gas industry are oil sands upgrading, biorefinery, petrochemicals, oil & gas fields, oil refining, LNG liquefaction, natural gas processing, chemicals & fertilizers, synthetic natural gas, power, iron & steel, and waste-to-energy.

Which are the leading CCUs companies in the oil and gas industry?

The leading CCUs companies in the oil and gas industry are Exxon Mobil, Ineos, TotalEnergies SE, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Rio Grande LNG LLC, Eni SpA, Petrobras, Cameron LNG LLC, Equinor ASA, Shell Plc, Sinopec, Chevron Australia Pty Ltd, G2 LNG LLC, Lake Charles Methanol LLC, and Petronas.

Related Reports

Oil and Gas Pipelines Length and Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region, Countries, and Companies including details of New Build and Expansion (Announcements and Cancellations) Projects, 2022-2026 – Click h ere

Refinery Crude Distillation Units (CDU) Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026 – Click h e re

Refinery Coking Units Market Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026 – Click h ere

Digitalization in Oil and Gas – Thematic Research – Click h e re

Oil and Gas Sector Strategies for Electric Vehicles (EV) – Click here





About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400