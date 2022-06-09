Voltron Data Announces Speaker Line-Up for The Data Thread, a Conference Showcasing the Latest Innovation Around Apache Arrow and Data Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltron Data, the company accelerating standards in data analytics and the largest corporate contributor to Apache Arrow, today announced the speaker line-up for The Data Thread, a virtual conference it is hosting on June 23: https://thedatathread.com

Attendees will learn about the latest developments across the data ecosystem and hear from practitioners who have built industry-leading products using Apache Arrow. Arrow is a multi-language toolbox for accelerated data interchange and in-memory computing. It has become the de facto standard for seamless interoperability between computing engines, modern computing hardware and programming languages. Arrow has been adopted globally by companies to accelerate data access and analytical processing.

The Data Thread will feature an opening keynote by Apache Arrow co-creators Wes McKinney, co-founder and CTO of Voltron Data, and Jacques Nadeau, co-founder and CEO of Sundeck. There will be more than 40 talks given by speakers from Anaconda, AnyScale, Carnegie Mellon University, ClearCode, Databricks, Dreamio, InfluxData, innobi, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Meta, Microsoft, MinIO, Munin Data, Princeton University, RStudio, Snorkel AI, Streamlit, Tenzir, Tradewell Technologies, Two Sigma, University at Buffalo, University of California, Santa Cruz, University of Liverpool, Voltron Data and WorldQuant.

McKinney said: “I am so excited about this opportunity to bring together developers from the Arrow ecosystem to celebrate the amazing work that has taken place over the last six years.”

To register for The Data Thread or for more information on the conference, go to: https://thedatathread.com

About Voltron Data

Voltron Data believes in building more bridges across the data science and analytics industry to accelerate the efficient development of data tools. The company is focused on advancing the Apache Arrow ecosystem and is globally remote. For more on Voltron Data, simply go to https://voltrondata.com or follow @VoltronData.

