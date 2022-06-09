8B Education Investments is Enabling African Students Affected by the War in Ukraine to Continue Their Education in Global Universities

NEW YORK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8B Education Investments (8B), the first tech-enabled platform serving globally mobile African students, has launched the Ukraine Initiative to enable African students affected by the war in Ukraine to continue their studies in global universities. 8B has negotiated with colleges in the US and Canada for full and partial scholarships, and will provide access to an affordable loan financing marketplace to admitted students.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This continuing conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions of people.

Among the displaced were more than 16,000 African students pursuing graduate and undergraduate education in the country, representing the hopes and dreams of thousands of families across the African continent.

As the conflict escalated, African students found themselves stranded. While many of the students may have since been evacuated, their academic futures are now in limbo due to shuttered Ukrainian Universities. They risk becoming unwelcome refugees across Europe.

The Ukraine Initiative aims to bridge the gap for African students affected by the war, enabling them to continue their studies in global universities, including in North America.

In line with the mission of 8B to connect brilliant African students with global universities and affordable college financing, the Ukraine Initiative features full and partial scholarships from global universities, for which displaced African students can apply. Qualified, displaced students who receive offers from partner universities can also apply for affordable financing from 8B's financing marketplace, the first one of its kind focused on African students.

8B is negotiating or has received commitments for approximately 400 students to enroll in new Universities this fall. Academic institutions that have agreed to consider late applications from African students displaced from the crisis include the University of British Columbia, Minerva University, Smith College, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Illinois State University, Keuka College, and MacEwan University.

All universities participating in this initiative have re-opened their regular admissions windows, and provided various forms of support, including:

Tuition discounts ranging from 10% to 100% of international tuition,

Enrollment at domestic rather than international tuition rates

Full-ride scholarships (tuition, room and board).

8B Finance continues to advocate for and grow this initiative by: actively requesting universities in North America and elsewhere to consider enrolling displaced African students outside the normal cycle; compiling resources to help African students identify new universities and programs including scholarships and affordable financing; and helping partner universities shortlist applicants from Africa in line with university specifications, using the 8B platform.

The team at 8B is looking to add more global universities to this effort. To be part of the solution, please share this story with your friends and friends of Africa, tag global universities and colleges who can be part of the solution, rally your alumni groups, or reach out directly to the 8B Team.

About 8B Finance: Launchpad for African Brilliance

8B Education Investments is on a mission to empower African brilliance to have a global impact. Towards that end, 8B has built the first platform that connects high-potential African students with world-class colleges and universities, the financing options they need to enroll, and the career support and job matching they need to realize their highest potential.

The impact of 8B's work is in providing global universities and employers a gateway to the world's youngest and fastest growing pool of diverse talent, while creating a critical mass of African innovators equipped to participate, compete, and thrive in the knowledge economy of the 21st century.

