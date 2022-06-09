BCS AVP Tammy Kocher Named Elite Woman 2022 by Insurance Business America

CHICAGO, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tammy Kocher, Assistant Vice President, Cyber Underwriting at BCS Financial, was recently named a winner of the 2022 Elite Women awards by Insurance Business America (IBA).

Tammy was selected by a panel of esteemed judges based on her achievements and initiatives over the past 12 months, including examples of her professional accomplishments and contributions to the entire insurance industry.

The Elite Women honor was started by IBA to further improve and promote women in the insurance industry, where they account for only 11% of named executive offer positions and 19% of board seats at insurance companies pre-pandemic (source: IBA). According to IBA, the women named in this year's special report are "… ascending to new heights, and make sure to leave the ladder down to enable the next generation of women to climb up as well."

Tammy has proven herself a pioneer in the male-dominated cyber industry. At BCS, she is the lead cyber underwriter, helping drive BCS toward becoming a "top 10 carrier of admitted cyber insurance premium" in the country, as ranked by AM Best. She is responsible for a consistently growing portfolio of over $20 million, including the CyberBlue book of business (a unique and innovative cyber insurance product for Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans), and an excess cyber block that includes some of the most sophisticated public and Fortune 500 companies. Additionally, she strives to better herself, voluntarily doing more than 100 hours of professional development each year, and participating in thought leadership and speaking engagements, and is a member of Women in Technology International and the VigiTrust Global Advisory Board.

"Tammy is a remarkable underwriter, leader, and colleague. She brings unmatched enthusiasm to her job every day, and refuses to let anyone, or anything, stand in the way of her success," said Timothy LeMarbre, Vice President, Underwriting, Property & Casualty, BCS Financial. "She is an inspiration to all her colleagues at BCS and a shining example of what a leader should look like in the world of cyber underwriting."

Congratulations to Tammy and to the other honorees! To see the entire Elite Women special report, click here.

About BCS Financial

BCS Financial Corporation has more than 70 years of experience delivering a wide range of insurance and financial solutions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations nationwide and globally. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company, 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, and 4 Ever Life International, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. Learn more at bcsf.com.

