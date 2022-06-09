Pediatric Home Service Opens New Office in Duluth, Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pediatric Home Service, PHS, announces today the opening of its newest office in Duluth, Minnesota. The new location allows the company to provide more exceptional care to children with a local presence. PHS has served patients with complex medical needs throughout Minnesota since opening its doors in 1990.



For more than thirty years, Pediatric Home Service has been providing best-in-class services and education to patients and families in their home where they are most comfortable. The company is recognized as a pioneer in pediatric home care.

“We are committed to the highest quality care and service for the medically complex children we serve. Our new Duluth location will provide patients even better access to the highly skilled care they expect from our team,” said Adam Nielsen, CEO of PHS. “The Duluth office is the second location we have opened this year as we continue to deliver on our commitment to extend our reach and bring our services to more children.”

The Duluth location provides respiratory therapy and equipment, enteral nutrition support, infusion nursing and pharmacy services. Pediatric Home Service also provides industry-leading education for caregivers to improve outcomes and ensure patients stay healthy at home. Providing care for complex patients in rural areas such as northern Minnesota elevates the importance of the thorough training provided by the PHS team.

Becki Long, PHS Vice President of Operations for the Upper Midwest region, added, “Opening this new location in Duluth is our direct response to conversations and requests from providers and patient families. We are proud to have a local presence in northern Minnesota and look forward to bringing continued support to the complex pediatric community.”

The new location is now accepting patients and is located at 2701 West Superior Street, Suite 103 Duluth, MN 55806 and can be reached at 218-524-4747.

For more information about PHS please visit www.PediatricHomeService.com.

About Pediatric Home Service

Pediatric Home Service is an independent pediatric home care company helping children with medical complexities and technology dependencies live safely and successfully where they are most comfortable, at home with their families, rather than in a hospital. Pediatric Home Service partners with healthcare professionals and family caregivers to deliver compassionate, specialized, high quality care to children with complex medical needs.