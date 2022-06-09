Technicolor: Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection with the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting to be held June 30, 2022

English French

June 9, 2022

Conditions of availability of information prepared

in connection with the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting

to be held June 30, 2022

Shareholders are invited to participate to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on:

Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 2 p.m.,

Espace Saint-Martin – 199 bis rue Saint-Martin – 75003 Paris (France)

The Preliminary Notice of Meeting, including agenda and proposed resolutions was published in the French Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on May 25, 2022 and a Notice of Meeting will be published in the journal of legal notices “Affiches Parisiennes” on June 15, 2022.

The documents referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to shareholders as of this date, in accordance with applicable regulations:

any shareholder holding registered shares may request that the Company sends these documents at no charge, up to and including the fifth day prior to the Meeting (for shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a certificate of participation issued by their financial institution);





any shareholder may consult these documents at the Company’s registered office, for a period of 15 days prior to the date of the Meeting.





Documents referred to in article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company’s website: www.technicolor.com.

* *

*

About Technicolor

www.technicolor.com – Follow us: @Technicolor – linkedin.com/company/technicolor

Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

Attachment