Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc - AGM Statement - 09 June 2022

| Source: Foresight Enterprise VCT plc. Foresight Enterprise VCT plc.

London, UNITED KINGDOM

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

AGM STATEMENT

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 9 June 2022 all of the resolutions were duly passed.

The poll voting was as follows:

ResolutionVotes ForVotes Against
1 - To Receive the Report and Accounts11,001,919 (99.46%)59,290 (0.54%)
2 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report9,516,979 (87.91%)1,309,139 (12.09%)
3 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy9,417,198 (87.12%)1,391,666 (12.88%)
4 - To re-elect Raymond Abbott as Director9,784,273 (89.93%)1,096,047 (10.07%)
5 - To re-elect Gaynor Coley as Director10,595,932 (97.36%)287,429 (2.64%)
6 - To re-elect Michael Gray as Director9,660,886 (89.19%)1,171,009 (10.81%)
7 - To re-elect Simon Jamieson as Director9,718,858 (89.59%)1,129,671 (10.41%)
8 - To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor10,515,333 (95.77%)464,256 (4.23%)
9 - Authority to allot shares9,923,925 (89.97%)1,106,901 (10.03%)
10 - Disapplication of pre-emption rights9,217,600 (86.11%)1,486,485 (13.89%)
11 - Market purchases of own shares9,366,612 (85.58%)1,577,653 (14.42%)

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181