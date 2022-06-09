Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc - AGM Statement - 09 June 2022

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

AGM STATEMENT

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 9 June 2022 all of the resolutions were duly passed.

The poll voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For Votes Against 1 - To Receive the Report and Accounts 11,001,919 (99.46%) 59,290 (0.54%) 2 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report 9,516,979 (87.91%) 1,309,139 (12.09%) 3 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy 9,417,198 (87.12%) 1,391,666 (12.88%) 4 - To re-elect Raymond Abbott as Director 9,784,273 (89.93%) 1,096,047 (10.07%) 5 - To re-elect Gaynor Coley as Director 10,595,932 (97.36%) 287,429 (2.64%) 6 - To re-elect Michael Gray as Director 9,660,886 (89.19%) 1,171,009 (10.81%) 7 - To re-elect Simon Jamieson as Director 9,718,858 (89.59%) 1,129,671 (10.41%) 8 - To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor 10,515,333 (95.77%) 464,256 (4.23%) 9 - Authority to allot shares 9,923,925 (89.97%) 1,106,901 (10.03%) 10 - Disapplication of pre-emption rights 9,217,600 (86.11%) 1,486,485 (13.89%) 11 - Market purchases of own shares 9,366,612 (85.58%) 1,577,653 (14.42%)

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181