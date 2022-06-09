Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc - AGM Statement - 09 June 2022

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42
AGM STATEMENT
The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 9 June 2022 all of the resolutions were duly passed.
The poll voting was as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|1 - To Receive the Report and Accounts
|11,001,919 (99.46%)
|59,290 (0.54%)
|2 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report
|9,516,979 (87.91%)
|1,309,139 (12.09%)
|3 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|9,417,198 (87.12%)
|1,391,666 (12.88%)
|4 - To re-elect Raymond Abbott as Director
|9,784,273 (89.93%)
|1,096,047 (10.07%)
|5 - To re-elect Gaynor Coley as Director
|10,595,932 (97.36%)
|287,429 (2.64%)
|6 - To re-elect Michael Gray as Director
|9,660,886 (89.19%)
|1,171,009 (10.81%)
|7 - To re-elect Simon Jamieson as Director
|9,718,858 (89.59%)
|1,129,671 (10.41%)
|8 - To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor
|10,515,333 (95.77%)
|464,256 (4.23%)
|9 - Authority to allot shares
|9,923,925 (89.97%)
|1,106,901 (10.03%)
|10 - Disapplication of pre-emption rights
|9,217,600 (86.11%)
|1,486,485 (13.89%)
|11 - Market purchases of own shares
|9,366,612 (85.58%)
|1,577,653 (14.42%)
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181