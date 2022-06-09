HollandParker Named 2022 Power of the Platform Winner by OneStream

HOUSTON, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HollandParker, a trusted advisor in corporate performance management, is pleased to announce they have been recognized as a Power of the Platform Award winner by OneStream at the 2022 Splash Global User Conference and Partner Summit. The Power of the Platform Award recognizes the top four OneStream partners who have truly maximized the extensibility of the OneStream platform for customers over the past year across North America, Latin America and APAC.

OneStream provides an Intelligent Finance Platform for the modern enterprise that simplifies and aligns corporate performance management processes such as financial consolidation, reporting, planning and analytics. OneStream's platform can easily be extended with over 50 financial close, planning and analysis, and productivity solutions. OneStream's annual Splash conference brings together finance experts, OneStream staff, customers, and partners from around the globe to learn about new innovations, share best practices, review customer successes and gain hands-on training.

"We are honored to be the recipient of the Power of the Platform Award. Many of us at HollandParker have been involved in the four-year relationship with our client, West Bend Mutual Insurance (WBMI)," says Philip Parker, CEO and Managing Director at HollandParker. "In our partnership together, we continue to grow OneStream's capabilities for WBMI to build upon their initial implementation. I am proud of everyone at HollandParker and WBMI that made this achievement possible."

"We are thrilled to announce HollandParker as a 2022 Power of the Platform Award winner," said Stephanie Cramp, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances at OneStream. "This award highlights our dedicated partners who serve as trusted advisors that go above and beyond to deliver customer success, allowing customers to unleash the power of finance through the OneStream platform and drive long-term growth."

About OneStream

OneStream provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 950 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,100 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

About HollandParker

HollandParker is a OneStream diamond partner that is committed to achieving 100% client success and referenceability. To accomplish this mission, HollandParker ensures effective communication and collaboration from the beginning through a proven partnership methodology and is strategically positioned to support their client's OneStream journey from strategy, to implementation, to training, to support. WBMI's journey started with consolidations and complex allocations, and has grown to also include budgeting, forecasting, people planning, capital planning, reporting, account reconciliations and transaction matching, and more. There is a strong future vision of more that they will accomplish across their enterprise all under one platform, and this is an incredible example of the power of combining the right people, processes, and technology to enable OneStream clients to do more.

