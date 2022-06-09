SPEA: SNC-Lavalin Putting Ontario’s Energy Supply at Risk

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a letter sent on June 7, 2022, to both the Society of Professional Engineers and Associates (SPEA) and SNC-Lavalin, Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and Bruce Power (Bruce) warned that “Ontario is in a very delicate and fragile situation” and “are faced with electricity supply shortfalls.” The letter urges both sides to “resolve your remaining differences.”



SPEA has engaged in selective strike actions since May 29, 2022, which has impacted refurbishments at both the Bruce and Darlington nuclear stations.

“We want to get back to work and deliver the critical work that provides clean, green and safe energy to consumers,” said Mark Chudak, President of SPEA. “SNC Lavalin has dragged out negotiations, putting forward proposals they know we cannot accept. Today’s proposal from SNC-Lavalin included no real movement. We now have no choice but to escalate our actions.”

SPEA engineers and technicians are currently working on refurbishments (life extension projects) and servicing projects at Bruce and Darlington as well as preparing for life extension projects in Romania and China. This crucial work is threatened by any prolonged actions.

“SNC-Lavalin has engaged in U.S.-style disinformation and intimidation tactics,” according to Denise Coombs, Staff Representative at SPEA. “They have stated that exercising the legal right to strike and refusing to perform struck work are acts of insubordination and will be subject to discipline.” SNC-Lavalin has also blocked employees from communicating with their union representatives via company email, a decades-old practice. “SPEA has initiated legal action in response to these union busting moves, including the mandatory return to the office with one business days’ notice,” adds Coombs.

“SNC-Lavalin is putting Canada’s nuclear industry at risk. William Fox III has refused to sit at the negotiating table to help get to an agreement. Instead of working to find a solution, SNC-Lavalin is more interested in confrontation and American style union busting.”

About SPEA

The Society of Professional Engineers and Associates is an independent union representing engineers, scientists, technical and administrative staff, who work for Candu Energy Inc- Nuclear division of SNC-Lavalin (formerly Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) Candu division) in Mississauga, Ontario and abroad (excluding AECL Chalk River Laboratories). Formed in 1974, SPEA is one of the oldest professional unions in Canada.

For further information contact:

Michelle Duncan, Staff Representative

Phone: 416-427-3525

Email: michelle.duncan@spea.ca